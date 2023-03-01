College Basketball News and Rumors

March Madness 2023 Bracket Release Date – When is Selection Sunday?

David Evans
March Madness is one of the most anticipated times of the year for basketball fans. The excitement builds as teams compete for a chance to be crowned the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Champions. The first step in the journey towards the championship is the release of the NCAA bracket, which happens on Selection Sunday.

When is Selection Sunday?

This year’s Selection Sunday falls on March 12th. College basketball fans can watch the men’s bracket reveal on CBS at 6 p.m., while the women’s bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The anticipation leading up to Selection Sunday is palpable, as fans eagerly await the chance to fill out their March Madness brackets and predict the winners.

The NCAA bracket is an essential part of March Madness, as it determines which teams will be facing off against each other in the tournament. The bracket reveals the seedings of each team, as well as their path to the championship game. Fans use the bracket to make their predictions and track their favorite teams throughout the tournament.

When Does March Madness Start?

After the NCAA bracket is released, the First Four games begin on March 14th. The First Four games determine which four teams will advance to the first round of the tournament. The excitement continues to build as the tournament progresses, with the Final Four games taking place on April 1st, and the Championship game on April 3rd.

As basketball fans gear up for March Madness, many are looking to place bets on the tournament. Currently, Houston is the favorite to win the men’s tournament according to top US sportsbooks. However, anything can happen in the tournament, and upsets are common, making March Madness one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans.

The women’s tournament also has its own First Four games, which begin on March 15th. The National Championship game for the women’s tournament will take place on April 2nd on ESPN.

As we approach March Madness 2023, the anticipation is high, and fans are ready to fill out their March Madness brackets and cheer on their favorite teams.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

