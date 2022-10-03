MLB News and Rumors

Mariners name Justin Hollander general manager

Jeremy Freeborn
The Seattle Mariners named Justin Hollander of Dayton, Ohio as their general manager on Sunday. He becomes the 10th general manager in the history of the franchise, and replaces Jerry Dipoto of Jersey City, New Jersey, who is the president of baseball operations for the Mariners.

Time with the Mariners

Hollander joined the Mariners in September of 2016. He was their director of baseball operations through to November of 2018, when he was named assistant general manager. Then on February 10, 2020, Hollander was once again promoted to vice-president. He also kept his assistant general managerial duties.

Signing Luis Castillo long term

Over the past week, Hollander played a key role in signing right handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo to a massive five-year contract worth $108 million extension, and could be worth as much as six years and $133 million.

This past year, Castillo shared his time with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners after being traded to Seattle from Cincinnati for four minor leaguers on July 30, 2022. In 25 games, Castillo had a record of eight wins and six losses with an earned run average of 2.99. In 150 1/3 innings pitched, Castillo gave up 118 hits, 50 earned runs, and 45 walks, and had 167 strikeouts with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.08.

Hollander will be hoping that Castillo’s control problems are a sign of the past. In 2021, he gave up 75 walks which led the National League.

Mariners a team on the rise

Seattle has made their first MLB postseason since 2001. They are one of three American League wildcard teams, joining the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners will either play the Cleveland Guardians or the Blue Jays in the first round of the playoffs, which starts on Friday. Seattle is playoff bound, but could still finish fourth, fifth or sixth in the American League. To close out the 2022 regular season, they have four games left with the Detroit Tigers.

 

 

Topics  
Mariners MLB News and Rumors
