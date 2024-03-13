Mariners sign reliever Ryne Stanek

The Seattle Mariners have signed relief pitcher Ryne Stanek of St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday. The terms of the contract according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com are for one year and $4 million. There will be $2 million available to Stanek in bonuses.

Stanek is joining his fourth Major League team. He has previously pitched three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2017 to 2019, two seasons with the Miami Marlins in 2019 and 2020, and three seasons with the Houston Astros from 2021 to 2023.

Stanek in 2023

In 55 games, Stanek had a record of three wins and one loss with an earned run average of 4.09. In 50 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 42 hits, 23 earned runs, eight home runs and 21 walks, to go along with three holds, 51 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24.

Stanek’s three wins came in a 6-4 Astros victory over the Chicago White Sox on April 1, in a 7-3 Astros victory over the San Francisco Giants on May 1, and in a 7-6 Astros win over the Baltimore Orioles on August 8. Stanek’s holds came in a 6-4 Astros win over the Chicago Cubs on May 15, in a 10-9 Astros loss to the Cleveland Guardians on June 9, and in a 12-11 Astros win over the Texas Rangers on July 3. Stanek’s most impressive performance of the season came in the hold against the Cubs as he pitched to three batters and struck out them all.

World Series Champion

Stanek won a World Series with the Astros in 2022. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. In the 2022 MLB postseason, Stanek pitched three innings of work and did not give up a hit or an earned run. He had strikeouts and one walk. Stanek has been very impressive in his career in the postseason. He has a record of three wins and zero losses, two holds, and an earned run average of 2.70.