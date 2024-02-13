MLB News and Rumors

Marlins trade pitcher Steven Okert to Twins

Jeremy Freeborn
Steven Okert

There was a Major League Baseball trade on Sunday. According to Mark Polishuk of mlbtraderumors.com, the Miami Marlins traded relief pitcher Steven Okert of Riverside, California to the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Nick Gordon of Avon Park, Florida. Okert is joining his third Major League Baseball team as he previously played three seasons each with the San Francisco Giants (2016 to 2018), and the Miami Marlins (2021 to 2023). Gordon is joining his second Major League team after playing three seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

Steven Okert in 2023

In 64 games, Okert had a record of three wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.45. In 58 2/3 innings pitched, he had 12 holds, and gave up 50 hits, 29 earned runs, nine home runs, and 24 walks, to go along with 73 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26. Okert’s wins came in a 5-4 Marlins win over the Chicago Cubs on May 7 in a game that went into 14 innings, in a 2-1 Marlins win over the San Diego Padres on May 31, and in a 5-1 Marlins win over the Chicago White Sox on June 10.

The 73 strikeouts were a career-high. In a span of four days, Okert had two consecutive appearances where he had three strikeouts in Marlins wins. He accomplished the feat in a 2-1 Marlins over the Padres on May 31, and in a 12-1 Marlins win over the Oakland Athletics on June 3.

Nick Gordon in 2023

Gordon was not very effective when it came to batting last season. He only batted .176 in 34 games with the Twins, with two home runs and seven runs batted in. The fact that Gordon was 24 points below the Mendoza Line could have come as a surprise because he batted a very productive .272 in 2022. In 2023, he also scored 13 runs and had 16 hits, five doubles, one triple, one walk, 29 total bases, one sacrifice fly, a terrible on base percentage of .185, and a slugging percentage of .319.

 

 

Marlins MLB News and Rumors Twins
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
