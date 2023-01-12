MLB News and Rumors

Marlins trade shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
Miguel Rojas
The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers were involved in a trade on Wednesday. According to spotrac.com, the Marlins traded shortstop Miguel Rojas of Los Toques, Venezuela to the Dodgers for shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya of El Monte, California. Rojas is actually returning to the Dodgers. He was initially with Los Angeles in his rookie season in 2014 before eight seasons in south Florida from 2015 to 2022. Amaya meanwhile has never played a game of Major League Baseball as of yet. He played last year with the Oklahoma City Dodgers of the Pacific Coast League and the Tulsa Drillers of the Texas League. The Oklahoma City Dodgers are Triple A and the Drillers are Double A.

2022 with the Marlins

This past season in Miami, Rojas batted .236 with six home runs and 36 runs batted in. During 140 games, 507 plate appearances and 471 at bats, he scored 34 runs and had 111 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, nine stolen bases, 26 walks, 152 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .283, a slugging percentage of .323, and was hit by a pitch six times.

Both of Rojas’s triples came in Marlins wins. The first was on April 17 in an 11-3 Marlins win over the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The second was on August 15 in a 3-0 Marlins win over the San Diego Padres. Rojas’s sacrifice bunt also came in a Marlins’s win. That was on July 24 in a 6-5 Marlins win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a game that went into 10 innings before completion.

Time with the Dodgers

It was a struggle for Rojas in his rookie season with Los Angeles in 2014. He only batted .181 with one home run and nine runs batted in.

Weakness in Rojas’s game

Rojas has a tendency to hit into double plays. He led the National League in the number of times he hit into a double play in 2018 with 23.

