Matt Boyd returns to the Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball left-handed pitcher Matt Boyd of Mercer Island, Washington is returning to the Detroit Tigers according to spotrac.com. Boyd initially pitched for the Tigers from 2015 to 2021, and signed a one-year contract worth $10 million. The other two teams Boyd has pitched for in his Major League Baseball career are the Toronto Blue Jays (2015), and the Seattle Mariners (2022).

2022 with the Mariners

This past season in Seattle, Boyd was used in the bullpen for the first time in his Major League Baseball career. He had been a starter in his first seven Major League seasons. In 10 games, he had a record of two wins, zero losses, and an earned run average of 1.35. In 13 1/3 innings, Boyd gave up five hits, two earned runs, eight walks, and had one hit batsman, to go along with 13 strikeouts, and an outstanding WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.98.

Prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, Boyd signed a one-year contract worth $5.2 million with the San Francisco Giants. However, Boyd needed time to recover from forearm flexor tendon surgery in the offseason, and never pitched for San Francisco. He was traded from the Giants to the Mariners with catcher Curt Casali of Walnut Creek, California for minor league catcher Andy Thomas of San Diego, California and minor league pitcher Michael Stryffeler of Sagamore Hills, Ohio on August 2, 2022.

Back in the Starting Rotation

It is expected that Boyd will return to the Tigers starting rotation in 2022. At this time he is projected to be the second pitcher in the Tigers rotation behind Eduardo Rodriguez of Valencia, Venezuela. One cannot ignore the fact however that Boyd has a career earned run average of 1.71 as a reliever, and 4.98 as a starter. The Tigers will just hope that Boyd is better than his 2020 season when he led Major League Baseball with 45 earned runs allowed, 15 home runs allowed, and the American League with seven losses.