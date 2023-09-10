College Football News and Rumors

Matthew McConaughey Is Golden For ESPN On Sidelines of Texas-Alabama Game

Wendi Oliveros
Matthew McConaughey

Whether ESPN is trying to create the college football equivalent of the Peyton and Eli Manning’s Manningcast that has been successful on Monday Night Football remains to be seen, but they had to strike ratings gold on Saturday night on the sidelines of the Texas vs. Alabama college football game.

Pat McAfee caught up with an Academy Award-winning Texas alumnus on the sidelines, 53-year-old Matthew McConaughey.

Handing McConaughey who acts as a professor at Texas’s Moody College of Communication, a microphone was as entertaining as the action in the game.

Most fans loved McConaughey’s energy and analysis of the game, hoping he would stick around with McAfee and company for the rest of the game.

Some salty Alabama fans may not have appreciated McConaughey’s broadcasting efforts, but maybe their frustration was more directed at their team not playing a great game.

