Whether ESPN is trying to create the college football equivalent of the Peyton and Eli Manning’s Manningcast that has been successful on Monday Night Football remains to be seen, but they had to strike ratings gold on Saturday night on the sidelines of the Texas vs. Alabama college football game.

Pat McAfee caught up with an Academy Award-winning Texas alumnus on the sidelines, 53-year-old Matthew McConaughey.

Handing McConaughey who acts as a professor at Texas’s Moody College of Communication, a microphone was as entertaining as the action in the game.

“HOOK ‘EM BABY. COME DOWN HERE. COME DOWN HERE. DID WE TALK ABOUT THE LONGBALL? DID WE TALK ABOUT THE LONGBALL?” Matthew McConaughey breaks down Texas’ 44-yard TD pass from Quinn Ewers to Xavier Worthy as only he can. pic.twitter.com/AMHDouNbna — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2023

Most fans loved McConaughey’s energy and analysis of the game, hoping he would stick around with McAfee and company for the rest of the game.

@PatMcAfeeShow having Matthew McConaughey just not leave at the #Texas vs #Alabama game was magical. @OfficialAJHawk was acting like middle school girl trying to impress him 😂. I hope he stays the whole game. @bubbagumpino need to be clipping it. @Bcarp3 u see it? #Espn2 #espn!! — nick west (@nickwest14) September 10, 2023

Some salty Alabama fans may not have appreciated McConaughey’s broadcasting efforts, but maybe their frustration was more directed at their team not playing a great game.

Why are we listening to Mathew McConaughey at at roll tide game in Bama? Last time I checked this isn’t Texas — ScurvysCorner (@Jx2_InyoFace) September 10, 2023

