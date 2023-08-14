Soccer

Messi Makes Inter Miami The Favorite To Win The 2023 Leagues Cup

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
After defeating Charlotte FC 4-0, Inter Miami extended its winning streak to five games since Lionel Messi’s arrival. The soccer club is in the League Cup semi-final and will face the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday night.

Since the addition of Messi, Inter Miami’s odds have improved drastically. The team snapped a # game losing streak after Messi’s first game. Suddenly, the team has gained tons of momentum and is considered the favorite to win the League Cup.

Despite entering in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami is now considered one of the favorites to win with improved odds of +1000.

Inter Miami’s Odds to Win 2023 Leagues Cup

There are only four teams remaining in the 2023 Leagues Cup and Inter Miami has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win.

With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami owns +160 odds to win the Leagues Cup. Monterrey is next on the odds board at +250, while Inter Miami’s semi-final opponent, the Philadelphia Union has +275 odds to win the tournament. Meanwhile, Nashville SC will enter the semi-finals as the biggest underdog with +425 odds to win the 2023 Leagues Cup.

MLS Teams League Cup Odds Play
Inter Miami +160 BetOnline logo
Monterrey +250 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Union +275 BetOnline logo
Nashville SC +425 BetOnline logo

Inter Miami 2023 MLS Cup Odds

Before signing Messi, Inter Miami was the worst team in the league. They had the fewest points and were dead last in the Eastern Conference. At the time, the soccer club’s odds to win the 2023 MLS Cup were +20000.

Now that Miami is on a five-game win streak and heading into the League Cup semi-finals, their odds have improved to +1000 to win the MLS Cup, the fourth-best of any team in the league.

Messi has turned this club around in just a short period of time. Inter Miami also has +600 odds to win the Eastern Conference despite having the worst record. In addition, Messi has the second-best odds to win top goal scorer this season at +450 odds despite starting mid-way through the season.

Check out the updated 2023 MLS Cup odds below.

MLS Teams MLS Cup Odds Play
FC Cincinnati +425 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles FC +500 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Union +900 BetOnline logo
Inter Miami FC +1000 BetOnline logo
St Louis City SC +1000 BetOnline logo
New England Revolution +1200 BetOnline logo
Atlanta United +1400 BetOnline logo
Nashville SC +1400 BetOnline logo
Seattle Sounders +Odds BetOnline logo
Columbus Crew +2200 BetOnline logo
Austin FC +2800 BetOnline logo
Orlando City SC +2800 BetOnline logo
Real Salt Lake +3300 BetOnline logo
FC Dallas +4000 BetOnline logo
San Jose Earthquakes +5000 BetOnline logo

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
