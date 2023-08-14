Messi Makes Inter Miami The Favorite To Win The 2023 Leagues Cup

After defeating Charlotte FC 4-0, Inter Miami extended its winning streak to five games since Lionel Messi’s arrival. The soccer club is in the League Cup semi-final and will face the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday night.

Since the addition of Messi, Inter Miami’s odds have improved drastically. The team snapped a # game losing streak after Messi’s first game. Suddenly, the team has gained tons of momentum and is considered the favorite to win the League Cup.

Despite entering in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami is now considered one of the favorites to win with improved odds of +1000.

Inter Miami’s Odds to Win 2023 Leagues Cup

There are only four teams remaining in the 2023 Leagues Cup and Inter Miami has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win.

With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami owns +160 odds to win the Leagues Cup. Monterrey is next on the odds board at +250, while Inter Miami’s semi-final opponent, the Philadelphia Union has +275 odds to win the tournament. Meanwhile, Nashville SC will enter the semi-finals as the biggest underdog with +425 odds to win the 2023 Leagues Cup.

MLS Teams League Cup Odds Play Inter Miami +160 Monterrey +250 Philadelphia Union +275 Nashville SC +425

Inter Miami 2023 MLS Cup Odds

Before signing Messi, Inter Miami was the worst team in the league. They had the fewest points and were dead last in the Eastern Conference. At the time, the soccer club’s odds to win the 2023 MLS Cup were +20000.

Now that Miami is on a five-game win streak and heading into the League Cup semi-finals, their odds have improved to +1000 to win the MLS Cup, the fourth-best of any team in the league.

Messi has turned this club around in just a short period of time. Inter Miami also has +600 odds to win the Eastern Conference despite having the worst record. In addition, Messi has the second-best odds to win top goal scorer this season at +450 odds despite starting mid-way through the season.

Check out the updated 2023 MLS Cup odds below.

MLS Teams MLS Cup Odds Play FC Cincinnati +425 Los Angeles FC +500 Philadelphia Union +900 Inter Miami FC +1000 St Louis City SC +1000 New England Revolution +1200 Atlanta United +1400 Nashville SC +1400 Seattle Sounders +Odds Columbus Crew +2200 Austin FC +2800 Orlando City SC +2800 Real Salt Lake +3300 FC Dallas +4000 San Jose Earthquakes +5000

