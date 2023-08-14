Messi Makes Inter Miami The Favorite To Win The 2023 Leagues Cup

After defeating Charlotte FC 4-0, Inter Miami extended its winning streak to five games since Lionel Messi’s arrival. The soccer club is in the League Cup semi-final and will face the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday night.
Since the addition of Messi, Inter Miami’s odds have improved drastically. The team snapped a # game losing streak after Messi’s first game. Suddenly, the team has gained tons of momentum and is considered the favorite to win the League Cup.
Despite entering in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, Inter Miami is now considered one of the favorites to win with improved odds of +1000.
Inter Miami’s Odds to Win 2023 Leagues Cup
There are only four teams remaining in the 2023 Leagues Cup and Inter Miami has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win.
With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami owns +160 odds to win the Leagues Cup. Monterrey is next on the odds board at +250, while Inter Miami’s semi-final opponent, the Philadelphia Union has +275 odds to win the tournament. Meanwhile, Nashville SC will enter the semi-finals as the biggest underdog with +425 odds to win the 2023 Leagues Cup.
|MLS Teams
|League Cup Odds
|Play
|Inter Miami
|+160
|Monterrey
|+250
|Philadelphia Union
|+275
|Nashville SC
|+425
Inter Miami 2023 MLS Cup Odds
Before signing Messi, Inter Miami was the worst team in the league. They had the fewest points and were dead last in the Eastern Conference. At the time, the soccer club’s odds to win the 2023 MLS Cup were +20000.
Now that Miami is on a five-game win streak and heading into the League Cup semi-finals, their odds have improved to +1000 to win the MLS Cup, the fourth-best of any team in the league.
Messi has turned this club around in just a short period of time. Inter Miami also has +600 odds to win the Eastern Conference despite having the worst record. In addition, Messi has the second-best odds to win top goal scorer this season at +450 odds despite starting mid-way through the season.
Check out the updated 2023 MLS Cup odds below.
|MLS Teams
|MLS Cup Odds
|Play
|FC Cincinnati
|+425
|Los Angeles FC
|+500
|Philadelphia Union
|+900
|Inter Miami FC
|+1000
|St Louis City SC
|+1000
|New England Revolution
|+1200
|Atlanta United
|+1400
|Nashville SC
|+1400
|Seattle Sounders
|+Odds
|Columbus Crew
|+2200
|Austin FC
|+2800
|Orlando City SC
|+2800
|Real Salt Lake
|+3300
|FC Dallas
|+4000
|San Jose Earthquakes
|+5000
Soccer Betting Guides 2023
- Soccer Betting Guide – Discover the Best Soccer Betting Sites in US Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Soccer Betting Apps – Compare Top-rated Apps for Soccer Betting.
- Free Soccer Picks – Check Expert Soccer Picks & Predictions.
- The Latest Soccer Odds – Compare the Best Soccer Betting Odds.
- Soccer Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Soccer Spread Bets.
- Soccer Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Soccer Moneyline Bets.
- Soccer Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Soccer Futures Bets.
- Soccer Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Soccer Totals Bets.