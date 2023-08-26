Messi Ticket Prices For MLS Debut vs NY Red Bulls Jump By 954%

Inter Miami advanced to the U.S. Open Cup semi-final after beating Cinncinati on Wednesday in a shootout.

The game came down to the wire but Lionel Messi and his crew found a way to win.

Next, Inter Miami will travel to New Jersey for a match versus the NY Red Bulls on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena for Messi’s first MLS regular season game.

Forget the New York Knicks and even the New York Giants, the Inter Miami tickets are suddenly the hottest ticket in town.

Earlier this year, tickets were selling for just $46. Now, tickets to see Messi in action are going for an average of $485 on the secondary ticket market.

Messi was supposed to make his MLS debut in Charlotte on August 20, but the game was postponed, making the NY Red Bulls game even more special.

It’s a significant match and prices have risen 954% to get into the stadium.

Inter Miami Tickets For U.S. Open Cup are Up 954%

The cost of going to Lionel Messi’s MLS debut isn’t going to be cheap. While prices were hovering around $46 at one point, ticket prices are up 954% to see Messi play in Harrison, New Jersey.

Tickets to watch Messi play on Saturday against the NY Red Bulls are more expensive than going to see both the New York Giants and Jets season opener games. Two NFL football games in New York will run about $445, while Messi’s MLS debut will be $40 dollars more for a single seat.

According to Vivid Seats, a secondary ticket marketplace, Inter Miami tickets for his MLS debut are more in demand than any NFL team last season.

“Messi’s MLS debut ticket featuring Messi’s Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls is more in demand than any NFL team from last season, based on average price,” a Vivid Seats spokesperson said.

Cheapest Venues To Go See Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

The prices to see Messi play are outrageous.

The highest-priced ticket against the NY Red Bulls are going for $3,234 on some secondary ticket marketplaces.

However, fans really wanting to go see the soccer legend play could find cheaper tickets at other venues. Some of Inter Miam’s future games are going for less than $200. The lowest-priced ticket for an Inter Miami game this season is around $153 in Atlanta, Georgia.

While there’s no guarantee Messi will be playing, there is still a chance to find cheaper Inter Miami tickets across the country.

Below, we’ll go over the top 5 cheapest Inter Miami tickets to see Lionel Messi play.

Atlanta United, September 16 — $153 Sporting KC. September 9 — $162 Charlotte FC, October 21 — $171 Chicago, October 4 — $176 Orlando City, September 24 — $269

Soccer Betting Guides 2023