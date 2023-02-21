NBA News and Rumors

Meyers Leonard Signs 10-Day Contract With Milwaukee Bucks

Dan Girolamo
2 min read
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard dribbling the ball.

Free agent center Meyers Leonard, who has been out of the NBA since 2021, is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard worked out for the Bucks last month, as Milwaukee has been monitoring the center’s progress for over a year. The report also states that the Bucks wanted to bring in Leonard for his veteran presence and ability to shoot from the outside.

Meyers Leonard Returns To The NBA For The First Time Since 2021

As a member of the Miami Heat in Janaury 2021, Meyers used an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream. The NBA suspended Leonard for one week and fined him $50,000.

In March 2021, Leonard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a second-round draft pick in exchange for forward Trevor Ariza. Shortly after the trade, the Thunder released Leonard.

Leonard has publicly apologized on multiple occasions and met with numerous leaders in the Jewish community to educate himself on the Jewish religion and culture.

The suspension was not the only issue that impacted Leonard’s return. Leonard underwent season-ending shoulder and ankle surgery in February and April of 2021.

The Bucks Will Be Leonard’s Third Team

After two seasons at Illinois, Leonard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers as the 11th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Leonard spent seven seasons with the Blazers, where he served as a rotation player.

In July 2019, Leonard was traded to the Miami Heat in a four-team trade. During the 2020 NBA Finals, Leonard started the first two games for an injured Bam Adebayo. Leonard scored seven points in both games.

In his career, Leonard has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39% from three. In 28 playoff games, Leonard has averaged 5.3 and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 48% from three.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
