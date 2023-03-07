Of Michigan’s 24 commitments from its 2023 recruiting class, none will eventually earn the starting quarterback role at the college level.

Not even freshman Kendrick Bell, who stood out athletically in high school, but likely will end up as a receiver like his brother and NFL prospect, Ronnie.

With junior J.J. McCarthy healthy and entering his second season as the unquestioned starter and transfer Jack Tuttle entering the fray to solidify the quarterback room, coach Jim Harbaugh was confident with his depth chart entering spring practice:

McCarthy, Jr.

Davis Warren, Jr.

Tuttle, G-Sr.

Alex Orji, So.

Jayden Denegal, So.

Branden Mann, So.

Bell, Fr.

The next few recruiting cycles promise to be QB-centric, potentially starting with Jayden Davis of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School. The 2024 five-star donned a U-M towel and cleats during a football camp last summer.

Targets for 2025 are beginning to line up for visits, headlined by Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy’s George MacIntyre and Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal’s Kelden Ryan.

"His deep ball and arm strength is as good as you will find in the class…"@Rivals_Clint gives his take on why 2025 QB George MacIntyre earned a four-star rating + the four other QBs that are now four-stars: https://t.co/SReybBZ9E7 pic.twitter.com/VeoikdXCz0 — Rivals (@Rivals) February 28, 2023

George MacIntyre: Strong-Armed Tennessean

Preparing to make his first visit as 247Sports’ No. 2-ranked QB for 2025, MacIntyre is planning a trip to see Michigan Stadium first-hand.

“Eyeing the spring game on April 1 right now,” MacIntyre told The Michigan Insider.

Rated as a four-star quarterback, MacIntyre attends Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy and threw for 2,349 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions as a sophomore starter last season. He has collected nearly 30 scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder received his Michigan offer from Harbaugh during the Florida International University satellite camp last summer. He’s the nephew of FIU coach Mike MacIntyre.

“I try not to put my worth in offers,” George MacIntyre said, “but it’s really cool that Michigan is recruiting me.”

Kelden Ryan: Texas Slinger

As new QB coach Erik Campbell settles into his station, reaching out to recruits remains at the top of his orientation list. The Wolverines will need to re-stock the depth chart over the next few seasons and Campbell is targeting Kelden Ryan to help lead the next wave of signal-callers.

The 2025 Fort Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal prospect remains in contact with Campbell and the rising junior plans to visit March 18-19.

“My dad has a lot of family in the Detroit area, so we’ve driven through, but haven’t been on campus,” Ryan told The Michigan Insider. “I am very excited to be on campus.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound dual-threat QB has yet to be offered by Michigan’s coaching staff.

During his first two seasons for Keller (Texas) Central, Ryan appeared in 17 games, completing 172 of 301 passes for 1,891 yards and nine TDs, according to MaxPreps.com.

“Coach Campbell said he sees a lot of similarities between my game and J.J. McCarthy, which is obviously a huge compliment,” said Ryan, who also ran track at Keller and plans to enroll early at the university which eventually lands his signature.