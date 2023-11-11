Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh learned of his three-game suspension on the plane ride to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Big Ten released its decision Friday, citing the Wolverines’ coach for breaking sportsmanship rules against on-site scouting of future foes’ play-call signs.

In stepped offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who took over for Harbaugh during Saturday’s top-10 premier feature.

The winner would remain alive for a trip to the conference championship.

Entering Saturday, college football insiders looked at Michigan’s rushing struggles this season and Penn State’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy will need a big game passing, right?

Nope.

Without their head coach and virtually no passing game, Twitter users reacted to the way the No. 3 Wolverines ran over the No.10 Nittany Lions, 24-15, Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

It didn’t’ come easy, but Michigan running back Blake Corum finished with 145 yards on 26 carries and two rushing touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry against a defense that had surrendered just 60.3 yards per game during their opening nine outings …

Despite having a Heisman Trophy-level QB, the Wolverines ran the ball on 32 consecutive plays to ice the Big Ten contest. According to ESPN, it was the longest streak by any non-service academy since 2018 …

As acting head coach, Moore improved to 2-0. He reacted emotionally to the top-10 road win …

The Happy Valley “Stripe Out” pregame scene …

Penn State/Michigan attracted Beaver Stadium’s second largest crowd …

Penn State released a special pre-game message to our military veterans …

Moore gathered the troops together one last time before kickoff …

Trailing 3-0 early in the second quarter, Corum continued climbing up the program’s all-time rushing TD list. His 3-yard run Saturday was his 48th, moving past Tyron Wheatley for sole possession of second place, seven behind Anthony Thomas’ 55 …

Corum’s scamper helped re-shape the Wolverines’ second-half game plan …

Stumbling through the season, “The Don” had been waiting to break out. He did Saturday, compiling 52 yards on 10 rushes, highlighted by a 22-yard TD run, giving the Wolverines a 14-3 advantage with 6:07 left until halftime …

Converting on a key fourth-down play, Penn State closed the first half with a TD drive, but its 2-point conversion attempt failed …

At the half: U-M 14, Penn St. 9 …

Michigan capitalized on the game’s first “sudden change,” marching 45 yards on 13 plays. The drive was capped by James Turner’s 22-yard field goal, which extended the Wolverines’ lead to 17-9 …

After the Wolverines’ defense held on fourth down, Corum’s 30 yarder, his first TD run beyond five yards this season, proved to be an explanation mark …

Questions will mount after the Penn State fans voiced their displeasure several times in the second half. With 4:09 left in fourth quarter, the offense generated three second-half first downs, one via penalty. Then, on a 2-point conversion, Penn State coach James Franklin called for a swinging gate formation. Curious, to say the least …

The final score of Saturday’s top college football matchup …

Statistically, McCarthy did not have a big game Saturday, completing just seven of eight passes for 60 yards for the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten). The performance could have cost him additional Heisman Trophy positioning. Think he cared? …

After each big-game loss, the criticism will continue to get harder for Franklin and the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2), who again lost to both Michigan and Ohio State …

James Franklin at Penn State 1-9 vs Ohio State (10%)

0-5 in Columbus (0%) 3-7 vs Michigan (30%) (assuming loss today)

1-4 in Ann Arbor (20%) 4-5 vs Michigan State (44%)

1-3 in East Lansing (25%) 12-25 vs Top 25 (32%)

Coach to coach, Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard, recuperating from recent heart surgery, tweeted his support for Harbaugh …

LB Michael Barrett with a message to the Big Ten and NCAA: “Be careful who you make a villain” …

The way the Wolverines won Saturday surely gave No. 1 Ohio State something to contemplate over the next two weeks. With Harbaugh or without. With a passing game or without …

