Mike’s Met Of The Month, September 2023: Francisco Lindor

Mike Phillips
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets.

The 2023 season is over for the New York Mets and there is one final piece of business for us to attend to here before shifting firmly into offseason mode: handing out the last Met of the Month award of the season. There were a lot of strong candidates for the Met of the Month in September, including Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil on offense with Kodai Senga making a strong case on the mound. This was a difficult decision, but the Met of the Month award for September goes to shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Even though he has torn the cover off the ball since his second child was born in June, Lindor took his game to another level in September. Lindor hit .277 for the month with seven home runs and 19 RBIs, allowing him to reach the 30/30 plateau for the first time in his career. The Mets notably shifted Lindor behind Pete Alonso into the cleanup hole down the stretch and he thrived, racking up plenty of RBIs as he fell just two short of reaching the 100 RBI mark for the second straight season. In a year where a lot went wrong for the Mets, Lindor played in nearly every game and continued to show why the team’s investment in him was a wise one.

Previous Mets Of The Month:

April: 1B Pete Alonso

May: C Francisco Alvarez

June: OF Tommy Pham

July: RHP Justin Verlander

August: OF D.J. Stewart

Mets
Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

