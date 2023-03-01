The Minnesota Wild acquired two Swedish forwards on Tuesday in separate deals. They picked up left winger Marcus Johansson of Landskrona, Sweden from the Washington Capitals for a third round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft, and also added Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft according to nhl.com.

Marcus Johansson

Johansson is returning to the Wild after playing there in the 2020-21 NHL regular season. In addition to the Capitals where he has played nine seasons (2010 t0 2017, and 2021 to 2023), Johansson has also played for the New Jersey Devils (2017 to 2019), the Boston Bruins (2019), the Buffalo Sabres (2019 to 2020), and the Seattle Kraken (2021 to 2022).

In 2022-23, Johansson has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 60 games. He is a -3 with eight penalty minutes, 13 power-play points, one shorthanded point, five game-winning goals, 95 shots on goal, 18 faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, 25 hits, 24 takeaways and 24 giveaways. Johansson, who can play center and wing, scored a memorable shorthanded goal on December 11, 2022. That is because it also came on a penalty shot and was the game-winning goal in a 5-2 Capitals win over the Winnipeg Jets. The goal put the Capitals up 3-0 at 9:55 of the first period, and was the first goal on a penalty shot in his NHL career.

Gustav Nyquist

Nyquist is joining his fourth NHL team following the Detroit Red Wings (2011 to 2019), the San Jose Sharks (2019), and the Blue Jackets (2019 to 2023). In 48 games, he had 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. He was a -11 with 16 penalty minutes, two shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 97 shots on goal, 14 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 39 hits, 28 takeaways, and 19 giveaways.

Nyquist, a right winger, is one of four players this season to score two shorthanded goals in a game. He accomplished the feat on New Year’s Eve in a 4-1 Blue Jackets win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Nyquist is joined by Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, Eric Staal of the Florida Panthers and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. Nyquist’s two game-winning goals came in the Blue Jackets’ win over the Blackhawks on New Year’s Eve and in a 5-3 Columbus win over the San Jose Sharks on January 21.

