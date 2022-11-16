MLB News and Rumors

MLB honours Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez and Braves OF Michael Harris II with Rookies of the Year

Jeremy Freeborn
The 2022 Major League Baseball Awards were first presented on Monday with the rookies of the year. Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez of Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic was honoured in the American League, and Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris of DeKalb, Georgia was honoured in the National League.

Julio Rodriguez

Rodriguez batted .284 this past season with 28 home runs and 75 runs batted in. During 560 plate appeaerances and 511 at bats, he scored 84 runs and had 145 hits, 25 doubles, three triples, 25 stolen bases, 40 walks, 260 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .345, and a slugging percentage of .509. Rodriguez had his sacrifice fly in a 9-3 Mariners win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 29. He scored Sam Haggerty of Phoenix, Arizona with a deep fly ball to center field in the second inning.

Michael Harris II

Harris II batted .297 this past season with 19 home runs and 64 runs batted in. During 441 plate appearances and 414 at bats, he scored 75 runs and had 123 hits, 27 doubles, three triples, 20 stolen bases, 21 walks, 213 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .339, and a slugging percentage of .514. Harris II’s sacrifice bunt came in his final regular season game for the Braves–a 2-1 Atlanta win over the Miami Marlins on October 4. He advanced Orlando Arcia of Anaco, Venezuela to second base and William Contreras of Puerto Carbello, Venezuela to third base in the fourth inning. Unlike Rodriguez, who had his three triples in Mariners’ losses, Harris II had his three triples in Braves wins–a 13-2 Braves win over the Oakland Athletics on June 8, in a 2-1 Braves win over the San Francisco Giants on June 20, and in an 8-2 Braves win over the Washington Nationals on September 27.

Silver Slugger

Rodriguez was the American League silver slugger winner at outfield. The last Mariners rookie to win a silver slugger award was Ichiro Suzuki of Nichi Kasugai-gun, Japan in 2001.

Braves Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

