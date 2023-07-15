MLB: Padres Kick Off Second Half By Trading for Rays’ Ben Gamel

The Padres Officially Kick-off Trade Season After the All-Star Break

As the second half of the MLB season gets underway, teams are looking to make moves to improve their chances of securing a playoff spot. The San Diego Padres wasted no time and recently completed a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire outfielder Ben Gamel. The specifics of the trade, including what the Padres are sending back to the Rays, have not been disclosed. However, Gamel adds valuable depth to a team that is in need of a spark.

#Rays traded OF Ben Gamel, who has been playing for AAA @DurhamBulls, to #Padres on Thursday, per transactions page on Rays website. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 14, 2023

Padres Are Looking To Get Going

Currently, the Padres hold a record of 43-47, placing them fourth in the National League West and 8.5 games behind the division-leading team. In their quest to turn things around and make a playoff push, the Padres have also been involved in trade rumors surrounding notable players like Shohei Ohtani and Josh Hader, with Hader even being mentioned as a potential trade piece if the Padres decide to sell at the deadline.

The addition of Ben Gamel addresses a pressing need for outfield depth in San Diego. While Gamel has not played a game this season for the Rays, he brings with him two seasons of experience with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over the past two campaigns, Gamel appeared in at least 111 games, showcasing his durability and contributing both defensively and offensively. As a 31-year-old veteran, Gamel’s presence in the clubhouse can provide valuable leadership and guidance to the Padres’ younger players.

Padres Bolstering Outfield After Moves

The Padres’ decision to acquire Gamel comes after designating Nelson Cruz for assignment, further emphasizing their focus on bolstering their outfield options. With the trade deadline still a few weeks away, the Padres may continue to explore additional moves to strengthen their roster and increase their chances of securing a coveted playoff spot.

As the season progresses, Padres fans will be watching closely to see how the team responds to these roster changes and if they can turn their fortunes around in the highly competitive NL West division.