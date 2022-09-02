MLB News and Rumors

MLB pitcher Carlos Martinez receives second major suspension

Jeremy Freeborn
For the second time in 2022, pitcher Carlos Martinez was suspended on Thursday. The native of San Felipe de Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic was suspended 85 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy according to Steve Gardner of USA Today. Martinez has accepted the suspension and will enter a treatment program for evaluation. The program will be supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

Second time suspended in 2022

Earlier this year Martinez was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance. The drug Martinez tested positive for on May 27 was ibutamoren.

Has not pitched in the Majors since 2o21

Martinez did not pitch in Major League Baseball in 2022. He initially signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants, but was released over a month later on April 28. Martinez then signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7, and was clobbered in his Worcester Red Sox debut on May 8 against the Toledo Mud Hens. In two appearances, he had an earned run average of 20.77 in 4 1/3 innings at the Triple A level before being released on May 18.

Struggles with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021

In his last two Major League seasons with the Cardinals, Martinez was awful. He had an earned run average of 9.90 in five appearances in 2020, and then an earned run average of 6.23 in 2021. Over that time, Martinez had a record of four wins and 12 losses and gave up 79 earned runs in 102 1/3 innings pitched.

All-Star in 2015 and 2017

Martinez’s performances in 2020 and 2021 was in sharp contrast to the All-Star he was with St. Louis in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, Martinez had a record of 14 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.01. He also had 184 strikeouts compared to only 63 walks in 179 2/3 innings. In 2017, Martinez had a record of 12 wins and 11 losses with an earned run average of 3.64. Known for his endurance that season, he led the National League in batters faced with 858. Martinez also pitched two complete game shutouts—on June 10, 2017 in a 7-0 Cardinals win over the Philadelphia Phillies and on September 4, 2017 in a 2-0 Cardinals win over the San Diego Padres.

 

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors St. Louis Cardinals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

