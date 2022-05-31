MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 31

There are 16 Major League Baseball on Tuesday including one doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. Here are the 32 projected starting pitchers and the odds of the games courtesy of betonline.ag.
Minnesota Twins (-142) vs. Detroit Tigers (+131) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.04 ERA)
- Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-0, 3.00 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (+113) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-123) Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 3.92 ERA)
- Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-3, 3.42 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (+113) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-123) Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Jacob Junis (2-1, 2.76 ERA)
- Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.74 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (+118) vs. New York Yankees (-128) Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 3.08 ERA)
- Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.30 ERA)
Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: George Kirby (0-1, 4.50 ERA)
- Orioles: Zac Lowther (1-3, 6.67 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (+155) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-168) Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-1, 2.63 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.25 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (+125) vs. Boston Red Sox (-135) Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.35 ERA)
- Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-0, 2.83 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (-136) vs. Detroit Tigers (+126) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Cole Sands (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
- Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-1, 20.25 ERA)
Washington Nationals (+171) vs. New York Mets (-186) Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.30 ERA)
- Mets: Trevor Williams (0-3, 4.37 ERA)
San Diego Padres (+111) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-121) Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 6.00 ERA)
- Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 3.12 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (-124) vs. Chicago Cubs (+114) Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.31 ERA)
- Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (+101) vs. Texas Rangers (-111) Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Ryan Yarborough (0-1, 3.98 ERA)
- Rangers: Martin Perez (3-2, 1.60 ERA)
Miami Marlins (+112) vs. Colorado Rockies (-122) Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Edward Cabrera (Season Debut)
- Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (-154) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+142) Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.28 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (3-2, 5.22 ERA)
Houston Astros (-127) vs. Oakland Athletics (+117) Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.43 ERA)
- A’s: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.28 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (+283) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-320) Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-5, 6.05 ERA)
- Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-4, 2.49 ERA)