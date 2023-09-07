Tennis News and Rumors

Naomi Osaka Plans To Return To Tennis At 2024 Australian Open & Play More Tournaments Than Ever

Gia Nguyen
Naomi Osaka has already planned her return to the tennis courts after taking a year off to have her first child.

Osaka announced her pregnancy in January with her boyfriend Cordae. The pair welcomed their daughter in July, and just a few months later, Osaka is already making plans to head back onto the courts.

Osaka made her return to the US Open on Wednesday and confirmed her comeback in 2024. The two-time US Open champion has not played a match since the Toray Pan Pacific Open in September 2022. Despite being away from the game for so long, Osaka hopes to start her comeback next season in Australia with a robust WTA tour schedule.

Naomi Osaka Plans To Play More Tournaments Than Ever Before

The former No. 1 player in the world is returning to tennis.

After taking some time off to give birth to her daughter, Shai, in July, Osaka is planning to begin playing again in 2024.

After making her first public appearance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to participate in the US Open’s Forum on mental health, Osaka was very happy to inform the world that she was ready to play tennis.

The 25-year-old plans to play a jam-packed WTA Tour schedule as she looks to ease her way back into the game.

In an interview with ESPN, Osaka confirmed that she’ll be playing way more tournaments than ever before.

“It’s definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that” Osaka said.

Will Naomi Osaka Play At Australian Open 2024?

Osaka confirmed in an interview with ESPN that she will be making her comeback at the 2024 Australian Open next year.

Her plan is to compete at the Australian Open but she still plans on easing her way back onto the court. That might mean a lighter schedule to start the season before ramping up her schedule with more tournaments later in the year.

“I think it’s because I realized that I don’t know how the beginning of the year is going to go for me. I don’t know the level of play and I think I have to ease into it. So at the very least, I’ll set myself up for a very good end of the year.”

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top