NASCAR 2023: Cup Series’ Würth 400 At Dover Rained Out; Ryan Truex Claims First Xfinity Series Title

Jeff Hawkins
dover race rained out sunday (1)

With rain scheduled in the Dover, Delaware, area through much of Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series officials postponed the Würth 400 until Monday at noon ET.

The delay marked the second straight year and third time since 2019 that a race at “The Monster Mile” was washed out. Dover Motor Speedway does not have lights at the facility so the 400-lap event would have had to start by 4:30 p.m.

Considering the track’s crew would have needed at least 90 minutes to dry the one-mile concrete oval, series officials made the call nearly three hours before Sunday’s scheduled start.

Fox Sports reported there is a five percent chance of rain in the area Monday. Since rain likely washed the rubber off the track, NASCAR is planning to call a Stage 1 competition caution so teams can check on tire wear.

Maybe two, according to pole-sitter Kyle Busch.

“It’s going to be a bit rough to start,” Busch said, as reported by Fox Sports. “(We’ll) probably need a competition caution — don’t ask me what lap number to put it on because I don’t want to be the one that’s on the hook for what lap, over or under, that the tires will blow.

“You’re definitely going to need a competition caution or two.”

Ryan Truex Dominates Xfinity Series’ A-GAME 200 At Dover

Making his 89th career Xfinity start, driver Ryan Truex captured Saturday’s A-GAME 200 at Dover by a 4.82-second margin, marking his first series win. 

“I belong here, I just proved that,” Truex said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Most people didn’t believe in me, and I still did – my girlfriend, my family, my parents, my brother did. I’m just so thankful to be here. I felt like with 20 to go, I was just waiting for something to happen, just praying. I’m speechless. 

“When I crossed the flag, I couldn’t even talk on the radio and I’m not an emotional guy. This is for everyone that doubted me.” 

The 31-year-old driver and brother of Cup Series driver Ryan Truex Jr. is a part-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. He dominated Saturday’s event. 

A Mayetta, New Jersey, native, Truex captured both Stage 1 and 2 en route to the checkered flag at what he considers his “home track.” He led 124 laps Saturday. During his previous 88 starts, he led a combined 67 laps. 

Rounding out the top five were Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek. Berry, who is scheduled to fill in for injured Alex Bowman in his No. 48 Chevrolet Monday, has placed first or second in three Dover starts. 

In the ARCA Series East’s General Tire 125 event, driver Jake Finch claimed his first series win. 

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
