NASCAR 2023: Joey Logano Cleans Up With Truck Series Win On Bristol Dirt; Kyle Larson Earns Cup Pole

Jeff Hawkins
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano dominated Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Logano led 138 of 150 laps and beat runner-up Ty Majeski to the checkered flag by over a second.

With 48 rotations to go, Logano, who was driving for ThorSport Racing, pulled away off another restart. He made a habit of doing that. Overcoming 11 cautions, Logano’s restarts sealed his second career Trucks win at the .533-mile short track.

Also competing for ThorSport, Majeski, the series leader, earned a runner-up finish and teammate Matt Crafton placed fourth, just behind William Byron. The finish enhanced Majeski’s lead over Zane Smith by 34 points in the driver standings.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes’ mini-slump continued. After crashing out, Eckes finished 30th for the second time in three events since he won at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson Claims Cup Series Pole On Bristol Dirt

Kyle Larson on Saturday showed what experience can do for a NASCAR Cup Series driver when the environment shifts to dirt.

A California native who learned to race on short dirt tracks, Larson rallied from a sixth-place standing to earning the pole position for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.

After rain washed out practice laps Friday, Larson compiled 15 points, pacing the field during the four qualifying heat races.

JJ Yeley, a journeyman Cup driver, earned the third starting position after maneuvering his way from ninth to third in Heat 3. It will be the first time he qualified in the top five since 2007. In 357 career Cup starts, Saturday’s finish marked his third-best qualifying effort.

The front row was filled in by Austin Dillion, who will start second after winning Heat 1. Ryan Blaney captured Heat 3 and will begin ninth and Bubba Wallace won Heat 4 and starts 11th.

William Byron, Alex Bowman Upset Over 2nd Penalty

Generally, a soft-spoken competitor, Byron expressed his displeasure and took aim at NASCAR officials during an interview with reporters Saturday.

“I’m not happy,” Byron said, as reported by NBC Sports.

Stock car racing’s ruling body claimed the cars of Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman following last Sunday’s event at Richmond Raceway. After an examination at the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, it was determined infarctions occurred by both teams. They were issued penalties of 60 points and five playoff points. The two crew chiefs were also suspended for two races and fined $75,000.

It was the second time the garages were issued penalties this season, but the first one was cleared following an appeal.

“I feel like they could take all the cars to the R&D Center,” Byron said. “I don’t understand it.

“It doesn’t look very random, does it?”

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
