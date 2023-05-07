NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Legacy Motor Club Wants New Manufacturer for ’24, Switching To Toyota, Ditching Chevrolet

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
legacy motor club swtching to toyota for 2024 (1)

Legacy Motor Club is ready to make a change.

Beginning next season, the Statesville, North Carolina-based NASCAR Cup Series team will trade manufacturers, switching to Toyota from Chevrolet.

Entering Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Toyota started six cars, four Joe Gibbs Racing machines and two by 23XI Racing. The pending move is expected to help the manufacturer collect additional data to share throughout the “Toyota camp,” as described by driver Martin Truex Jr.

The more the merrier.

“I think it’s good for us,” Truex told NASCAR.com. “It’s more information, it’s more ideas being thrown around. And then, especially when we go superspeedway racing, it’s more partners for us that we’ve struggled to not have. I think it’s good on all fronts.”

Legacy’s two full-time drivers, Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, were former Toyota pilots at different stages of their careers. Co-owner Jimmie Johnson, who captured seven Cup titles driving a Chevrolet, runs select races for the garage.

“Really excited about it,” said driver Tyler Reddick, who won at Kansas last season. “Obviously, the more of us that we have out there on the race track certainly really helps at the superspeedways, but just having a larger pool of drivers and crew chiefs and minds that can share information with one another and work together. Obviously, I guess I don’t know how all that’s gonna work out. I don’t want to say anything before I should. But certainly, on the drivers’ side, getting to work with Noah again is going to be a lot of fun. Me and him worked together a lot when we were at Chevy, and Erik’s familiar with the Toyota camp and has had a lot of success with Toyota as well.”

Entering Sunday, Toyota trailed Chevrolet by 35 points in the manufacturer standings, winning three of 11 events. Chevrolet compiled seven wins and Ford had one.

Ryan Newman Unretires For Rick Ware Racing

Retired for less than two years, Ryan Newman will serve as Rick Ware Racing’s part-time pilot for Cup events for the rest of the season.  

Recently named one of the series’ top 75 all-time drivers, Newman compiled 18 Cup wins and 268 top-five finishes during his 725 career starts. He will make his debut during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14. It will be his first Cup start since 2021.  

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special.” 

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
wiliam byron wins pole at kansas spring race (1)

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup 

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NASCAR
advent health 400 odds best bets at Kansas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 2 2023
NASCAR
MARTIN truex jr wins at dover moves on to kansa (1)
NASCAR Kansas Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 2 2023
NASCAR
brennan poole his wasl at dover (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Over-Aggressive Ross Chastain Draws Ire From Brennan Poole, Kyle Larson
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 2 2023
NASCAR
martin truex jr wins at dover snaps skid (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Ryan Truex Jr. Turns Dover Into Family Affair, Claims Würth 400 To Halt Prolonged Winless Streak
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 1 2023
NASCAR
dover race rained out sunday (1)
NASCAR 2023: Cup Series’ Würth 400 At Dover Rained Out; Ryan Truex Claims First Xfinity Series Title
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 30 2023
NASCAR
wurth 400 quaifying rained out (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top