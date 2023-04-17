NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Recovered Chase Elliott Struggles Early, Rallies At Martinsville; Chase Briscoe Proves Toughness; Kevin Harvick Falters Late

Jeff Hawkins
In his first race piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet since “sitting on the couch for six weeks,” Chase Elliott started slowly Sunday, but rallied during the final run to earn a 10th-place finish during the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. 

Elliott broke his left leg during a snowboarding incident on March 3, causing the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion to miss six races. He struggled during Saturday’s qualifying sessions, coming in 24th at the .526-mile oval. 

Out of the groove Sunday, Elliott fell back as far as 31st, but eventually moved up to 11th with 10 laps remaining. He wasn’t able to contend with the top three finishers, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr., but he was content with his second top-10 run in three appearances this season. 

“We struggled badly (for) every run but the last one,” Elliott told Fox Sports. “We got it going at the end.  

“I got us a top 10 on the first day back. That definitely is not something to be bummed about.” 

When asked about how his injured leg held up, Elliott said: “It was pretty good. About what I expected (after) I’ve been sitting on the couch for six weeks.” 

Chase Briscoe Proves Toughness, Places Fifth  

Once he wrestled control of the NOCO 400 from the early leader and pole-sitter Ryan Preece, Briscoe dominated the middle stages, leading a career-high 109 laps. 

On Lap 324, Briscoe cruised to a one-second lead on eventual race winner Kyle Larson. And he did it with a broken finger, certainly a challenge at any track, but at Martinsville, it must have proved grueling. 

While Larson’s team called for a two-tire change during the final pit stop 20 laps later, Briscoe’s team went with a four-tire change.  

Wrong move, but Briscoe proved his toughness by earning consecutive top-five finishes driving with a splint on his finger. He also placed fifth on Bristol Dirt last Sunday.

Kevin Harvick’s Martinsville Misery Continues 

For the first time since 2016, Kevin Harvick drove in front during a race at Martinsville. 

In the past, Harvick has held ill feelings toward the short track. 

“It’s not my favorite place,” Harvick told Fox Sports during a yellow-flag run. 

It still isn’t. 

Harvick ended up pacing the field for 20 laps, but suffered tire problems on Lap 346 and then he made contact with Michael McDowell at the start/finish line. Harvick’s Martinsville misery continued with a 20th-place finish. 

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
