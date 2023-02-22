Let’s go five-wide one last time.

As NASCAR rolls into Southern California for the final time. Sure, stock car racing will return to Fontana, Calif., but likely not until 2025. And when the circuit returns, drivers will race on a completely new-look track.

A superspeedway since 1997, the two-mile, low-banked, D-shaped oval will be replaced by a half-mile short track.

Kyle Larson captured last season’s spring event. Look for the California native and 2021 Cup Series champion to rebound from Sunday’s overtime crash during the Daytona 500.

For one final time, let's go five-wide racing on the 2-mile 🏁 📰: https://t.co/wMQCYoQwGy | FEB 25-26, 2023 Tix ⬇️ — Auto Club Speedway (@AutoClubSpdwy) September 14, 2022

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Auto Club Speedway (All Times ET).

Friday

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

6:30: p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

12:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

2:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 race

Sunday