NASCAR Auto Club Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers

Jeff Hawkins
Let’s go five-wide one last time.

As NASCAR rolls into Southern California for the final time. Sure, stock car racing will return to Fontana, Calif., but likely not until 2025. And when the circuit returns, drivers will race on a completely new-look track.

A superspeedway since 1997, the two-mile, low-banked, D-shaped oval will be replaced by a half-mile short track.

Kyle Larson captured last season’s spring event. Look for the California native and 2021 Cup Series champion to rebound from Sunday’s overtime crash during the Daytona 500.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Auto Club Speedway (All Times ET).

Friday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 6:30: p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

Saturday

  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • 12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 12:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 2:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 race

Sunday

  • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • 2:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting
  • 2:55 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ red carpet walk
  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
  • 3:30 p.m.: Pala Casino 400 race
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
