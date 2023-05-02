A backup driver who was competing in his first NASCAR Cup Series event since 2020, Brennan Poole didn’t hold back on the over-aggressive driving of Ross Chastain.

On Lap 81 of the rain-delayed Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday, Brennan was racing side-by-side with Austin Dillon when Ross Chastain drove up to the two racing for position in the back of the field.

Chastain did not account for the time of the race. Nor did he display proper competitive etiquette. Instead of checking up and waiting for the right time to make a move, Chastain bumped Poole from behind.

“I just got ran over for no reason,” Poole told Fox Sports.

Driving on the low, inside groove, Poole’s No. 15 Ford slid out of control up the track where he took out 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson, who referred to Chastain on the team radio as “a &#@$^*% idiot.”

On his team radio, Chastain immediately said: “I did not mean to do that.”

The sentiment didn’t matter much.

Poole didn’t hold back when he was interviewed by reporters on the infield.

“It’s kind of pathetic,” he said. “When you’re side by side there’s not a whole lot of room. There was nothing I could do. Just a joke.

“I guess that’s something he’s been known to do recently. Probably needs to get his butt whopped.”

While Chastain earned P2 to move into the Cup Series points lead, Larson placed 32nd and Poole 33rd.

“Doesn’t make any sense to me,” Poole said.

Caution is out for an incident involving the No. 15 and No. 5 on lap 81 at @MonsterMile. pic.twitter.com/nbwPb18usr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 1, 2023

Truex Brothers Make NASCAR History

When Martin Truex Jr. earned the Cup Series win Monday and Ryan Truex captured Xfinity Series’ A-GAME 200 Saturday, it marked the fifth time in NASCAR’s 75-year history that brothers visited Victory Lane on the same weekend.

“Pretty cool to do that and get added to that list of brothers that have swept the weekend,” Truex said, as reported by The Associated Press.

The Truex brothers joined Kurt and Kyle Busch; Kenny, Mike and Rusty Wallace; Jeff and Ward Burton; and Michael and Darrell Waltrip as siblings who won national series events on the same stop.

Rusty and Mike Wallace also accomplished the feat at “The Monster Mile” in 1994.

Rusty Wallace and Ernie Irvan at Dover in 1994. Rusty won the last 3 Winston Cup races on the asphalt surface at Dover (1993-1994). #TheMonsterMile 🏁 pic.twitter.com/NBIxAy67zt — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) May 1, 2023