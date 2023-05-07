Recovering from an unforced scrape with the Turn 3 wall during a NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, William Byron earned the pole position for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.
Byron turned a hot lap of 179.206 mph around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval. It was his second pole of the season and 10th of his career.
Teammate Kyle Larson, who placed second at 179.170, made it an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row. Ross Chastain will start on the inside of the second row, next to Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off a long-awaited win last Monday at Dover Motor Speedway.
Tyler Reddick, who started on the front row during both races at Kansas last season, will start fifth Sunday.
Retweet to congratulate William Byron and the No. 24 team on their NASCAR Cup Series POLE at Kansas!
Kyle Busch Still Enraged Over Dover Pit-Road Penalty
After weather washed away the qualifying sessions at Dover last Saturday, Kyle Busch started from the Würth 400 pole Monday but dropped back – and out of contention – after NASCAR officials slapped him with a pit road speeding penalty.
Never one to hold back in his emotions, Busch spoke out and added a few choice phrases for the officials.
After leading the first 20 laps at Dover, Busch was penalized during the competition caution. As Truex claimed his first checkered flag in 54 outings last Monday, Busch never recovered and placed 21st.
Entering Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, Busch still held a grudge. The penalty was Busch’s fourth this season and NASCAR officials heard all about it.
Earlier in the week, Busch, along with his brother, Kurt, received better news. They were named among the Cup Series’ top 75 all-time drivers.
Kansas Speedway. Coverage begins at 2p ET tomorrow on FS1.
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 2, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 3, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 4, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 5, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 6, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 7, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 9, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 10, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 12, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 13, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 14, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 15, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 16, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 17, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 18, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 19, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 21, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 22, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 23, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 26, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 27, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 29, Josh Berry, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 30, Anthony Alfredo, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
- 31, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 34, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 35, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 36, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
Ross Chastain on spending the day with school kids and fans, his chances this weekend at Kansas, leading the points and his talk with Rick Ware (and he hasn't talked with Larson).
