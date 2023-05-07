Recovering from an unforced scrape with the Turn 3 wall during a NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, William Byron earned the pole position for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Byron turned a hot lap of 179.206 mph around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval. It was his second pole of the season and 10th of his career.

Teammate Kyle Larson, who placed second at 179.170, made it an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row. Ross Chastain will start on the inside of the second row, next to Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off a long-awaited win last Monday at Dover Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick, who started on the front row during both races at Kansas last season, will start fifth Sunday.

Kyle Busch Still Enraged Over Dover Pit-Road Penalty

After weather washed away the qualifying sessions at Dover last Saturday, Kyle Busch started from the Würth 400 pole Monday but dropped back – and out of contention – after NASCAR officials slapped him with a pit road speeding penalty.

Never one to hold back in his emotions, Busch spoke out and added a few choice phrases for the officials.

After leading the first 20 laps at Dover, Busch was penalized during the competition caution. As Truex claimed his first checkered flag in 54 outings last Monday, Busch never recovered and placed 21st.

Entering Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, Busch still held a grudge. The penalty was Busch’s fourth this season and NASCAR officials heard all about it.

Earlier in the week, Busch, along with his brother, Kurt, received better news. They were named among the Cup Series’ top 75 all-time drivers.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

2, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

3, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

4, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

6, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

7, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

10, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

12, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

14, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

15, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

16, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

17, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

18, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

19, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

21, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

22, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

23, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

24, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

26, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

27, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

29, Josh Berry, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

30, Anthony Alfredo, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

31, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

34, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing

35, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

36, Josh Bilicki, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

