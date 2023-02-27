NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Busch, RCR Make Statement, Claim 2-Mile Finale At Auto Club Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
kyle busch auto club speedway victory lane (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch started Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 in the middle of the pack. He was penalized and was forced to drop to the back. He rallied and battled Ross Chastain for the lead with 30 laps remaining. 

Chastain, and the rest of the field, couldn’t keep up.  

While bidding adieu to Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, Busch and Richard Childress Racing re-introduced themselves to anyone who may have overlooked the organization. 

Two points races into his new career with RCR and Busch was leading the Daytona 500 at the 500-mile mark, but still lost, and cruised to his first checkered flag in 28 Cup events Sunday. 

Notice is served. 

Nervous Kyle Busch ‘Death-Gripped’ Steering Wheel

Busch laughed when asked about his start with his new organization after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing.  

“Coulda, shoulda, woulda last week, right?” he told Fox Sports during a post-race interview. “I can’t thank Richard and Judy (Childress) enough, Austin (Dillon) for calling me and getting me talking and getting me the opportunity to come over here to RCR.” 

Busch overcame a pit-road speeding penalty under caution on Lap 43.

“The guys did a great job,” Busch said. “(Crew chief) Randall (Burnett) (and) everybody worked so hard in the offseason.  

“There is nothing more rewarding than being able to go to Victory Lane.” 

Busch has been there before.  

Before a sold-out crowd, Busch snapped a 28-race winless streak, earning his 61st checkered flag, ninth on the Cup Series’ all-time list. For RCR, it was victory No. 114. 

The win also marked the 19th consecutive season Busch earned at least one trip to Victory Lane, breaking the Cup Series record he shared with Richard Petty. 

Also, with 95 combined wins, Kyle and Kurt Busch broke the record they co-owned with Bobby and Donnie Allison for most victories by brothers. 

Busch has five career wins at the soon-to-be-torn-down two-mile D-shaped oval. 

Busch wanted – needed – to finish first Sunday. 

He wanted it so badly, he “death-gripped that wheel throughout the second half of the race.” 

Ross Chastain On Falling Behind Busch: ‘He Got Faster’

It’s difficult to believe Busch experienced sponsorship problems last off-season.

It’s becoming clear that RCR needed Busch.

And Busch needed RCR.

Opposing teams should be concerned.

Following an offseason dedicated to becoming familiar with each other, Busch and RCR associates are learning to work comfortably together – quickly.

“(Crew chief) Randall (Burnett) (and) everybody worked so hard in the offseason,” Busch said. “We did a lot of (simulation racing) stuff, a lot of testing in general, just trying to get up to speed.”

Chase Elliott, after starting 33rd, placed second Sunday, followed by Ross Chastain, who captured Stage 1 and 2 points, Daniel Suarez and Kevin Harvick, who made his 750th consecutive Cup start.

Chastain was asked about his third-stage battle with Busch. What happened over the final 30 laps?

“He got faster,” Chastain told Fox Sports, laughing.

Sunday’s Cup race was the finale at the two-mile track. Off NASCAR’s schedule next season, the Fontana, California, track will transform into a half-mile short track. The site could return in 2025.

Busch closed Auto Club Speedway’s curtain in style.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

