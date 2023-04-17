Kyle Larson didn’t like making the trip to Martinsville Speedway.

A short-track dirt specialist, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion struggled to consistently run with the lead pack when he ventured to the .526-mile concrete oval.

In 10 of his opening 11 outings at Martinsville, Larson placed 14th or worse, including a 30th-place finish, two 37th-place finishes and a 42nd-place finish.

“It doesn’t suit my driving style,” Larson told Fox Sports after coming from behind to capture Sunday’s NOCO 400. “I just can’t believe it.”

What most fans couldn’t believe was Larson’s lap-long, post-victory burnout.

Kyle Larson Credits Cliff Daniels For Winning Move

With 54 laps remaining, Larson didn’t look like he had the car to pass Chase Briscoe, who paced the field for a career-high 109 laps. When Larson came in for his final pit stop, following JJ Yeley’s brake lock-up crash into the Turn 3 retaining wall, his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, called for a two-tire change.

But Briscoe’s team changed all four tires.

It proved to be the difference.

Larson emerged as the leader, holding off Joey Logano briefly before pulling away for his second win of the season and 21st of his career.

“Huge congratulations to the 5 team,” Larson said. “Making great calls, making great pit stops and it all kind of worked out for me at the end.”

Since 1964, winners at Martinsville have been presented with a grandfather clock. Entering their Cup careers, most drivers have a spot in their homes devoted to showing off the Martinsville clock if they capture it. Not Larson.

“I honestly never thought I would win here, so I don’t have a spot picked out for the clock,” he said. “I’m going to have to make space, for sure.”

Where did he come from?? Kyle Larson to the lead with less than 30 laps to go!

Joey Logano: ‘I Didn’t Have A Fighting Chance’

For the opening 302 laps, few NASCAR fans would have bet Larson, Logano and Martin Truex Jr. would finish 1-3 Sunday.

The teams’ pit crews and strategy aided their quick bursts to the front of the field.

After two stints of driving a lap down, Logano’s pit calls helped his “solid recovery,” he said. Early, the defending points champion struggled with the No. 22 Ford’s handling.

While most of the leaders pitted following Yeley’s crash, Paul Wolfe, Logano’s crew chief, ordered the Team Penske driver to remain on the track. Before the fifth-caution call, Logano’s average driving position was in the 20s. Suddenly, he was in contention, but with Larson possessing two fresh tires, Logano attempted – and failed – to race with the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Larson overtook Logano on Lap 371 and absorbed a few bumps before pulling away to a 3.5-second lead during the next 15 rotations.

“I tried holding off Larson as long as I could,” Logano said. “I didn’t have a fighting chance there.

“Some days you’re mad about second. This is not one of those days.”

Some trips Larson doesn’t like to make. Martinsville now is not one of them.