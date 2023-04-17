NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Larson ‘Can’t Believe’ NOCO 400 Victory At Martinsville Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
chase briscoe bad pit call (1)

Kyle Larson didn’t like making the trip to Martinsville Speedway. 

A short-track dirt specialist, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion struggled to consistently run with the lead pack when he ventured to the .526-mile concrete oval. 

In 10 of his opening 11 outings at Martinsville, Larson placed 14th or worse, including a 30th-place finish, two 37th-place finishes and a 42nd-place finish. 

“It doesn’t suit my driving style,” Larson told Fox Sports after coming from behind to capture Sunday’s NOCO 400. “I just can’t believe it.” 

What most fans couldn’t believe was Larson’s lap-long, post-victory burnout. 

Kyle Larson Credits Cliff Daniels For Winning Move 

With 54 laps remaining, Larson didn’t look like he had the car to pass Chase Briscoe, who paced the field for a career-high 109 laps. When Larson came in for his final pit stop, following JJ Yeley’s brake lock-up crash into the Turn 3 retaining wall, his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, called for a two-tire change. 

But Briscoe’s team changed all four tires. 

It proved to be the difference. 

Larson emerged as the leader, holding off Joey Logano briefly before pulling away for his second win of the season and 21st of his career. 

“Huge congratulations to the 5 team,” Larson said. “Making great calls, making great pit stops and it all kind of worked out for me at the end.” 

Since 1964, winners at Martinsville have been presented with a grandfather clock. Entering their Cup careers, most drivers have a spot in their homes devoted to showing off the Martinsville clock if they capture it. Not Larson. 

“I honestly never thought I would win here, so I don’t have a spot picked out for the clock,” he said. “I’m going to have to make space, for sure.” 

 Joey Logano: ‘I Didn’t Have A Fighting Chance’

For the opening 302 laps, few NASCAR fans would have bet Larson, Logano and Martin Truex Jr. would finish 1-3 Sunday. 

The teams’ pit crews and strategy aided their quick bursts to the front of the field. 

After two stints of driving a lap down, Logano’s pit calls helped his “solid recovery,” he said. Early, the defending points champion struggled with the No. 22 Ford’s handling. 

While most of the leaders pitted following Yeley’s crash, Paul Wolfe, Logano’s crew chief, ordered the Team Penske driver to remain on the track. Before the fifth-caution call, Logano’s average driving position was in the 20s. Suddenly, he was in contention, but with Larson possessing two fresh tires, Logano attempted – and failed – to race with the No. 5 Chevrolet. 

Larson overtook Logano on Lap 371 and absorbed a few bumps before pulling away to a 3.5-second lead during the next 15 rotations. 

“I tried holding off Larson as long as I could,” Logano said. “I didn’t have a fighting chance there. 

“Some days you’re mad about second. This is not one of those days.” 

Some trips Larson doesn’t like to make. Martinsville now is not one of them.

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
trucks in the nascar rain at martinsvile (1)

NASCAR Truck Series: Rain Tires, Restarts Help Corey Heim Outrun Weather, Long John Silver’s 200 Field At Martinsville

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2023
NASCAR
chase elliott returns at martinsville (1)
NASCAR NOCO 400: Recovering Cup Driver Chase Elliott To Return At Martinsville, Ready For Playoff Push
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2023
NASCAR
martinsville speedway establish shot 2023 (1)
NASCAR NOCO 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 11 2023
NASCAR
christopher bell wins martinsville race last year (1)
NASCAR Martinsville Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 12 2023
NASCAR
chrispher bell wins bristol dirt (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Specialist Christopher Bell Claims Food City Dirt Race At Bristol
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 10 2023
NASCAR
joey logano gabarge race on bristol dirt (1)
NASCAR 2023: Joey Logano Fails To Avoid ‘Garbage’ on Bristol Dirt; Michael McDowell Executes Spin Cycle
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2023
NASCAR
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top