NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon’s off-the-track charm and calculated driving style played a starring role in the rise of stock-car racing in Southern California.

“The California Kid” claimed checkered flags during the site’s inaugural Cup Series race in 1997 and won again in ’99 and 2004. Gordon’s most profound moment likely developed when he placed second during an emotional run in ’01.

The celebrated 2-mile track at Auto Club Speedway will stage its final race Sunday and will be replaced by a half-mile short track by 2025.

As Ricky Stenhouse Jr. braces to make his first appearance as a Daytona 500 champion during the Pala Casino 400, let’s look back at two of Gordon’s biggest moments at the disappearing superspeedway.

1997 Jeff Gordon celebrates his victory in the California 500 at Auto Club Speedway in 97. pic.twitter.com/YrBXXvJuOn — Chevy84 (@chevychevelle48) February 2, 2014

Jeff Gordon Manages Fuel Concerns To Capture California 500

In the inaugural running of the 1997 California 500, Gordon was concerned.

His fuel tank needed juice.

Gordon could see defending NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion Terry Labonte in the rearview mirror. He was closing in quickly.

Mark Martin, who powered past Gordon with 16 laps remaining in the 250-lap event, was forced to get a “splash” of gas three D-shaped rotations later. He was lurking.

Gordon drafted with any machine he could, attempting to save as much fuel as possible. Labonte, a Hendrick Motorsports teammate, also started to run low on gas.

“I could tell Terry was concerned, too,” Gordon said, as reported by TheAutoChannel.com. “When he let up, I’d let up, too. But our crew did a great job calculating the fuel mileage.”

Still, when Gordon entered the final turn of the final lap, he continued stretching his fuel limits, narrowly securing the checkered flag of the Cup Series’ first race in Southern California since Riverside Speedway went dark in 1988. An estimated crowd of 85,000 attended the event.

“To win the inaugural race here means so much,” Gordon said.

Gordon’s iconic No. 24 Chevrolet ran out of fuel along Turn 3 after crossing the start/finish line.

Adlditional tribute to Jeff Gordon prior to his last race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/BR21gxfFru — Jeff Gordon Online (@JGinfo) March 21, 2015

Gordon Places Second To Familiar Foe Rusty Wallace

The 2001 event in Fontana, California, was ready-made for a Hollywood script.

With a stronger machine, Rusty Wallace held off Gordon to capture the NAPA Auto Parts 500, one of 10 times the rivals finished 1-2 during their careers. Gordon, by the way, placed first eight times.

Years later, Wallace told NASCAR.com he and Gordon “didn’t get along too well.”

They certainly didn’t over the final 47 laps in 2001. Gordon attempted a series of moves to get past Wallace. Nothing worked.

After accepting the checkered flag, Wallace bypassed the obligatory burnout celebration. He drove to a pit-crew member who handed him a Dale Earnhardt Sr. flag.

Weeks after the Cup icon died on the final lap of the Daytona 500, Wallace made his victory lap while holding the No. 3 black, white and red flag out the window. He received a standing ovation.

“It was kind of an emotional feeling,” Wallace told Fox Sports after the win. “(Earnhardt) was such a great friend of mine and such a great family. I really would have liked to have had (owner) Richard Childress riding with me that lap.”