NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series: Twitter Reacts To Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Fight With Noah Gragson At Kansas

Jeff Hawkins
ross chastain fighting kyle larson at kansas (1)

Adore his antics? Despite them? Ross Chastain is becoming a polarizing figure in the NASCAR Cup Series. Following Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Chastain’s legend grew a little more. Following an on-track conflict, Chevrolet teammate Noah Gragson approached him to ask: “What the #^&% is your problem?” The “Melon Man” unleashed his answer …

On the warmest day of the Cup Series schedule so far this season, Chastain helped tempers flare hotter …

Here is how the post-race scene played out …

Guess that answers the broadcaster’s question. Chastain is a fighter outside of the car …

Gragson talked about the ordeal a few minutes after the altercation …

Chastain, who finished fifth at Kansas after placing second at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday, replied sarcastically to his growing number of disputes this season …

Gragson was not the only driver who had issues with Chastain on Sunday …

Kyle Busch spoke elegantly of his feelings regarding Chastain …

Lost in Chastain’s latest controversy was Denny Hamlin’s winning move, the first last-lap pass checkered flag in Kansas Speedway history …

What’s not lost on NASCAR is the fact that Chastain is drawing similar reactions to those of a young Dale Earnhardt a generation ago …

Chastain seems willing to do anything for a chance to win, for better or worse …

The sky’s the limit for Trackhouse Racing’s marketing department …

And right now, Chastain, the premier series’ point leader by 31 points, is having the last laugh …

Chastain’s conflicts on and off the track? To be continued, for sure.

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

