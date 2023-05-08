Adore his antics? Despite them? Ross Chastain is becoming a polarizing figure in the NASCAR Cup Series. Following Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Chastain’s legend grew a little more. Following an on-track conflict, Chevrolet teammate Noah Gragson approached him to ask: “What the #^&% is your problem?” The “Melon Man” unleashed his answer …

On the warmest day of the Cup Series schedule so far this season, Chastain helped tempers flare hotter …

Here is how the post-race scene played out …

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Guess that answers the broadcaster’s question. Chastain is a fighter outside of the car …

Ross Chastain vs Noah Gragson pic.twitter.com/XkZXSKobmK — Dustin (@SwampDragon3) May 7, 2023

Gragson talked about the ordeal a few minutes after the altercation …

"We see each other every day."- Noah Gragson on what it may be like working with Chevrolet teammate Ross Chastain after Kansas. pic.twitter.com/pPO9YSHX8X — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 7, 2023

Chastain, who finished fifth at Kansas after placing second at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday, replied sarcastically to his growing number of disputes this season …

Gragson was not the only driver who had issues with Chastain on Sunday …

Contact between Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain. pic.twitter.com/osnKGwceYX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Kyle Busch spoke elegantly of his feelings regarding Chastain …

Lost in Chastain’s latest controversy was Denny Hamlin’s winning move, the first last-lap pass checkered flag in Kansas Speedway history …

"One of the greatest finishes here at Kansas!"@KurtBusch, @ClintBowyer and @mikejoy500 break down Denny Hamlin's battle with Kyle Larson on the last lap. pic.twitter.com/dDA8dRUCJi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

What’s not lost on NASCAR is the fact that Chastain is drawing similar reactions to those of a young Dale Earnhardt a generation ago …

Love me or hate me, but I’m loyal and passionate about my team. Love him or hate him, @RossChastain is good for this sport. We need personality, passion and something to talk about. — Erin Marks (@ErinPMarks) May 7, 2023

Chastain seems willing to do anything for a chance to win, for better or worse …

Ross vs. The World Is he too aggressive, or is Ross Chastain just not afraid to rattle some cages? pic.twitter.com/PQgwU9Pq8r — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

The sky’s the limit for Trackhouse Racing’s marketing department …

And right now, Chastain, the premier series’ point leader by 31 points, is having the last laugh …

Cup points grid (14 to go): Chastain +149, Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Busch-2w, Bell-1w, Truex-1w, Hamlin-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +103, Blaney +99, Keselowski +66, Buescher +47, Bowman +15, Suarez +4, Briscoe -4, Wallace -6, Gibbs -20, McDowell -22, Cindric -29 pic.twitter.com/cpbdk26i2C — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 8, 2023

Chastain’s conflicts on and off the track? To be continued, for sure.