Adore his antics? Despite them? Ross Chastain is becoming a polarizing figure in the NASCAR Cup Series. Following Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Chastain’s legend grew a little more. Following an on-track conflict, Chevrolet teammate Noah Gragson approached him to ask: “What the #^&% is your problem?” The “Melon Man” unleashed his answer …
Ross Chastain serving a young Las Vegas kid a glass of his family’s famous “Watermelon Punch”#RossChastain #NoahGragson #NASCAR #Trackhouse pic.twitter.com/ntSLBIhy8I
— Caleb (@caleb_matthew21) May 8, 2023
On the warmest day of the Cup Series schedule so far this season, Chastain helped tempers flare hotter …
… WARM 🥵 … pic.twitter.com/72IHZiqBSy
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023
Here is how the post-race scene played out …
Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023
Guess that answers the broadcaster’s question. Chastain is a fighter outside of the car …
Ross Chastain vs Noah Gragson pic.twitter.com/XkZXSKobmK
— Dustin (@SwampDragon3) May 7, 2023
Gragson talked about the ordeal a few minutes after the altercation …
"We see each other every day."- Noah Gragson on what it may be like working with Chevrolet teammate Ross Chastain after Kansas. pic.twitter.com/pPO9YSHX8X
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 7, 2023
Chastain, who finished fifth at Kansas after placing second at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday, replied sarcastically to his growing number of disputes this season …
Finally, a drama free day @kansasspeedway.
Back-to-back top-five finishes for our @TeamTrackhouse group.@AdventHealth | @TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/yRFrssdKIR
— Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) May 8, 2023
Gragson was not the only driver who had issues with Chastain on Sunday …
Contact between Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain. pic.twitter.com/osnKGwceYX
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023
Kyle Busch spoke elegantly of his feelings regarding Chastain …
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023
Lost in Chastain’s latest controversy was Denny Hamlin’s winning move, the first last-lap pass checkered flag in Kansas Speedway history …
"One of the greatest finishes here at Kansas!"@KurtBusch, @ClintBowyer and @mikejoy500 break down Denny Hamlin's battle with Kyle Larson on the last lap. pic.twitter.com/dDA8dRUCJi
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023
What’s not lost on NASCAR is the fact that Chastain is drawing similar reactions to those of a young Dale Earnhardt a generation ago …
Love me or hate me, but I’m loyal and passionate about my team.
Love him or hate him, @RossChastain is good for this sport. We need personality, passion and something to talk about.
— Erin Marks (@ErinPMarks) May 7, 2023
Chastain seems willing to do anything for a chance to win, for better or worse …
Ross vs. The World
Is he too aggressive, or is Ross Chastain just not afraid to rattle some cages? pic.twitter.com/PQgwU9Pq8r
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023
The sky’s the limit for Trackhouse Racing’s marketing department …
Clear eyes. Full heart.
We’ll see about the rest soon enough. @RossChastain | @AdventHealth pic.twitter.com/iiEmqdDxr3
— Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 7, 2023
And right now, Chastain, the premier series’ point leader by 31 points, is having the last laugh …
Cup points grid (14 to go): Chastain +149, Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Busch-2w, Bell-1w, Truex-1w, Hamlin-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +103, Blaney +99, Keselowski +66, Buescher +47, Bowman +15, Suarez +4, Briscoe -4, Wallace -6, Gibbs -20, McDowell -22, Cindric -29 pic.twitter.com/cpbdk26i2C
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 8, 2023
Chastain’s conflicts on and off the track? To be continued, for sure.