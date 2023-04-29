After rain wiped out Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, driver Kyle Busch was awarded the pole position for Sunday’s Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell, who leads the Cup Series’ points standings, will start on the outside of the front row, followed by Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe.

Before the rain started to fall, Keselowski paced the field during a dual practice session, turning a hot lap of 158.660 at the one-mile oval.

Among the three accidents during Saturday’s practice laps, Austin Dillon lost control of his No. 3 Chevrolet along Turn 3 and slammed into the retaining wall. He will be forced to compete in a backup car Sunday.

Alex Bowman will miss 3 to 4 weeks following a sprint car accident. #NASCAR #RaceHub pic.twitter.com/JNbPlAJdK5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2023

Alex Bowman Fractures Vertebrae; Josh Berry In

Following a sprint car accident at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Tuesday, Cup Series driver Alex Bowman suffered fractured vertebrae and will miss three to four weeks, Hendrick Motorsports announced.

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry, who filled in for an injured Chase Elliott earlier this season, will assume control of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that (crew chief Blake Harris) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return.”

Kyle Busch will lead the field to green at Dover tomorrow after qualifying was rained out. Christopher Bell will start beside him on the front row. pic.twitter.com/H7g58pcbBn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 29, 2023

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

2, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

4, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

5, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

7, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

8, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

9, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

10, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

11, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

12, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

13, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

15, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

16, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

17, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

18, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

19, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

20, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

21, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

22, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

23, Josh Berry, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

24, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

25, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

26, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

27, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

28, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

29, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

30, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

32, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

33, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

34, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing

35, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

36, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing