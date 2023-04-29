NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup

Jeff Hawkins
After rain wiped out Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, driver Kyle Busch was awarded the pole position for Sunday’s Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. 

Christopher Bell, who leads the Cup Series’ points standings, will start on the outside of the front row, followed by Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe. 

Before the rain started to fall, Keselowski paced the field during a dual practice session, turning a hot lap of 158.660 at the one-mile oval. 

Among the three accidents during Saturday’s practice laps, Austin Dillon lost control of his No. 3 Chevrolet along Turn 3 and slammed into the retaining wall. He will be forced to compete in a backup car Sunday. 

Alex Bowman Fractures Vertebrae; Josh Berry In

Following a sprint car accident at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Tuesday, Cup Series driver Alex Bowman suffered fractured vertebrae and will miss three to four weeks, Hendrick Motorsports announced. 

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry, who filled in for an injured Chase Elliott earlier this season, will assume control of the No. 48 Chevrolet. 

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that (crew chief Blake Harris) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400   

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: 

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team   

  • 1, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing    
  • 2, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 3, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske     
  • 4, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 5, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing 
  • 6, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 7, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing 
  • 8, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 9, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing   
  • 10, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 11, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 12, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 13, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 14, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 15, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 16, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports 
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 18, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 19, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 20, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske 
  • 21, JJ Yeley, 51, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 22, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports 
  • 23, Josh Berry, 48, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 24, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 25, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing 
  • 26, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 27, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports 
  • 28, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing 
  • 29, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing 
  • 30, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 31, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 32, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 33, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club   
  • 34, Brennan Poole, 15, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 35, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 36, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
