Now that Martin Treux Jr. snapped his 54-race winless streak last Sunday, the attention turns to Ryan Blaney’s 57-event skid. Blaney placed third at Dover Motor Speedway, his second top-3 finish in three outings.

Other than Blaney, fans certainly will be watching to see what over-aggressive Ross Chastain does next at Kansas Speedway’s 1.5-mile tri-oval. Who will go out of their way to avenge one of Chastain’s past transgressions?

Ross Chastain shares what happened between him and Brennan Poole early in the #NASCAR Cup race at Dover. On Kyle Larson blocking him at the end of the race: "No comment." (via @stephen_stumpf) pic.twitter.com/aYIL6Rb4LO — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) May 1, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Kansas Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

8 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours

10 a.m.: ARCA Series open practice (optional)

5 p.m.: Truck Series garage hours

Saturday

7 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours

9 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

10:25 a.m.: ARCA Series practice

12:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

12:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

1:50 p.m.: ARCA Series driver introductions

2 p.m.: ARCA Series Dawn 150 race

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of America 200 race

Sunday

Noon: Cup Series garage hours

2:15 p.m.: Cup Series fan track access (frontstretch)

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet