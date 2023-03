Sin City has enjoyed a modern NASCAR presence since Jack Sprague captured the inaugural Truck Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 1997. That same year, Jeff Green earned the Xfinity Series checkered flag at the new site, which introduced major league sporting events to Las Vegas.

The Cup Series followed in 1998 when Mark Martin earned a trip to Victory Lane.

The maiden NASCAR race in the region was staged in 1955 at Las Vegas Park Speedway. The event was captured by Norm Nelson for his lone career win. What history will be created this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Progress update: the white outline is complete! pic.twitter.com/p6CxZvzDxy — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 1, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (All Times ET).

Thursday

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

Friday

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

11:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

8:25 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

9 p.m.: Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 race

Saturday

11 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

135 p.m.: Cup Series practice

2:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 race

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

3 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race