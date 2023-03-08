NASCAR

NASCAR Notebook: Hendrick Motorsports Sticks With Backup Driver Josh Berry; Ross Chastain Tears Up ‘Hail Mellon’ Wall

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
josh berry to get more cup ridesw (1)

Hendrick Motorsports, which is coming off a 1-2-3 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday, finalized the substitute driver for its fourth NASCAR Cup Series team. 

Josh Berry, who placed 29th at Las Vegas in his first attempt at filling in for injured Chase Elliott, received a vote of confidence Tuesday, as reported by WCNC-TV Charlotte.  

Elliott, who is recovering from a broken leg he suffered while snowboarding last Friday, is expected to miss at least six weeks. Berry, who will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday, looks like he’ll get his first prolonged look on oval tracks in a Cup car. Jordan Taylor will assume the driver’s seat on road courses, Hendrick announced. 

“We’re focused on getting Chase back to 100 percent, so we’ll take however much time is necessary and make sure he has the best resources available,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick told WCNC. 

Sunday’s back-of-the-pack effort during the Pennzoil 400 was Berry’s third career Cup race, but first in a Next Gen machine.  

Taylor, who has yet to compete in a NASCAR national series event, is a three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion. 

Ross Chastain Helps Preserve ‘Hail Mellon’ Wall

Ross Chastain drove a different type of vehicle at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday. The Cup Series driver climbed aboard a forklift and helped dislodge a section of Turns 3 and 4 he made famous with his “Hail Mellon” maneuver last fall.

On the final lap of the playoff semifinal, Chastain thrust his machine against the corner wall, propelling him past four competitors and earning enough points to advance to the 2022 Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

The portion of Martinsville’s wall that was removed will be preserved at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

Topics  
NASCAR
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR

NASCAR
josh berry to get more cup ridesw (1)

NASCAR Notebook: Hendrick Motorsports Sticks With Backup Driver Josh Berry; Ross Chastain Tears Up ‘Hail Mellon’ Wall

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NASCAR
phoenix raceway last years winner (1)
NASCAR Phoenix Raceway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 6 2023
NASCAR
kyle bush at las vegs motor speedway 2022 (1)
NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 1 2023
NASCAR
las vegas motor speedway establishing shot (1)
NASCAR Las Vegas Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 1 2023
NASCAR
jh nemneck win final auto club speedway race (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series: John Hunter Nemechek Wins Final 2-Mile Race At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 27 2023
NASCAR
kyle busch auto club speedway victory lane (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Busch, RCR Make Statement, Claim 2-Mile Finale At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 26 2023
NASCAR
nascar notebbol pala casina 400 (1)
NASCAR Notebook: Aric Almirola, Others Experience ‘Mickey Mouse’ Restart At Auto Club Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top