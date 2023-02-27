John Hunter Nemechek on Sunday became a footnote in NASCAR history. He captured the final race on the two-mile asphalt track at Auto Club Speedway.

The second-generation driver led 49 of 150 laps and kept his cool as his Joe Gibbs Racing machine started to overheat, claiming the Xfinity Series’ rain-delayed Production Alliance Group 300 in Fontana, California.

To earn his third career win, Nemechek had to overcome the weekend’s weird weather and take out the trash.

John Hunter Nemechek Makes NASCAR History

With rain and snow flurries pelting the mountainous California region, the Xfinity race was postponed from Saturday, along with all practice and qualifying runs. The event was staged after Kyle Busch claimed the Cup Series’ Pala Casino 400.

Sunday’s checkered flag was Nemechek’s third in 69 career Xfinity outings. It was his first Victory Lane appearance since his dominating performance during the 2021 Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway.

He almost didn’t make history. A piece of trash was stuck to his machine, but it didn’t “hurt the motor too bad,” he said. Not until the final lap, anyway.

Nemechek, 26, is running a full Xfinity Series schedule for the first time since he secured 19 top-10 finishes in 2019. With a runner-up finish during last week’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway, it appears he’s enjoying a smooth transition into the Joe Gibbs Racing fold.

“I feel like this is one of the best opportunities that I’ve had in my lifetime,” Nemechek said, as reported by The Associated Press. “Everything is going according to plan. I’m proud to be a part of this Joe Gibbs organization.

“Second and then first. Let’s keep it going.”

Nemechek really got going Sunday on the final restart. He surged ahead with 12 laps remaining. And he was gone.

Sam Mayer attempted a late charge and despite Nemechek’s machine overheating on the final lap, he held on to his piece of industry history.

It's @JHNemechek who takes control on the restart! He leads @sam_mayer_ with less than 10 go! pic.twitter.com/x4mcz8y7V0 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) February 27, 2023

Xfinity Series Closes Out 2-Mile Track at Auto Club Speedway

Mayer, who flipped his machine at Daytona, registered a career-best second-place finish. Justin Allgaier, a JR Motorsports teammate, placed third for consecutive Xfinity events.

“We threw the kitchen sink at it and we ended up second,” Mayer said.

Sunday night’s event was the final race on Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile D-shaped oval. It is scheduled to be torn down and replaced with a half-mile short track by 2025. Those plans are vague, however, with NASCAR reportedly selling most of the land surrounding the track.

Once a regular on the Truck Series, Nemechek announced on Thursday he will return to the series for two races for TRICON Garage. He is scheduled to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3 and at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18.

Until then, Nemechek will take time to enjoy his piece of NASCAR history.

“It’s cool to be the final winner here,” Nemechek said. “It means a lot. Maybe when they tear this place up, they’ll send me a piece of asphalt, just for the memory.”