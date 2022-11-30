Nationals sign third baseman Jeimer Candelario

The Washington Nationals have signed this baseman Jeimer Candelario of New York, New York according to the Canadian Press on Tuesday. The terms of the contract according to spotrac.com are for one year and $5 million. The Nationals will be Candelario’s third Major League Baseball team. He has previously been with the Chicago Cubs for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and six seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2017 to 2022.

2022 MLB Statistics

Candelario batted .217 with 13 home runs and 50 runs batted in with the Tigers this past season. During 124 games, 467 plate appearances and 429 at bats, he scored 49 runs and had 93 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 28 walks, 155 total bases, and four sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .272 and a slugging percentage of .361. Candelario’s triples came in a 5-3 Tigers loss to the Oakland Athletics on May 12 and in a 5-0 Tigers win over the Minnesota Twins on June 1.

2021 Major League Doubles Leader

For the first time in Candelario’s career in 2021, he led Major League Baseball in a significant statistical category. Candelario’s 42 doubles were the best in the game. He was tied with Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox, and Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals.

Nationals looking for improvement

There is no doubt the Nationals will be looking for more of the 2021 Jeimer Candelario than the 2022 Jeimer Candelario. In 2021, Candelario had a .271 batting average, which was 54 points higher than this past season. In addition to having a career-high in doubles in 2021, he also had a career-high in hits (175), runs batted in (67), and total bases (247).

As a team in 2023, any change at this time for the Nationals is a good thing. Washington was last in the Major League Baseball with a record of 55 wins and 107 losses and winning percentage of .340 in 2022. The only other teams with 100 losses were the Oakland Athletics (102), Cincinnati Reds (100) and Pittsburgh Pirates (100).