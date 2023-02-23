NBA Coaches On The Hot Seat: Silas, Casey Could Be Fired Next

Every year, a few NBA head coaches find themselves on the hot seat after an underwhelming season. Generally, teams that underperform or own the worst records in the league often look to make an immediate change within the organization by firing their head coach.

Some teams don’t wait until the end of the year to make a move.

In 2022-23, Steve Nash and Nate McMillan have already been fired by their respective teams in the middle of the season.

Following the NBA All-Star Weekend, there are a number of coaches on the hot seat, including Stephen Silas, Dwayne Casey, Billy Donovan, and more.

Silas, Casey Among NBA Coaches On The Hot Seat

The Houston Rockets have the worst record in the league. Heading into the All-Star break, the Rockets are holding onto a 13-45 record and all signs point to Silas being fired.

With 24 games left in the season, the Rockets are destined for another bottom-three record against. Silas and the Rockets come back next week on the heels of a seven-game losing streak.

While there is no word on whether Silas will be able to redeem himself, the top online sportsbooks have him as the odds-on favorite to be next NBA head coach to get fired.

On the other hand, Dwayne Casey and the Detroit Pistons hold the worst record in the East going 15-44 so far this season.

The Pistons had a lot of potential this season with a plethora of young talent, along with a good mix of veterans. But Casey hasn’t been able to get it together and the Pistons haven’t eclipsed more than 23 wins since 2018-2019.

While it would be a surprise to see Casey let go before the end of the year, Detroit isn’t likely to stick with the veteran coach for much longer. According to the top NBA betting sites, Casey has +250 odds to be the next NBA head coach to be fired.

Steven Silas Has Best Odds To Get Fired Next

Along with Silas and Casey, the best offshore betting sites have Billy Donvovan, Steve Clifford, Chauncey Billups, and Nick Nurse among possible coaches to be fired next.

At -125 odds, Silas is the clear favorite to be fired next. The Houston Rockets coach may be packing up his bags before the end of the regular season.

Dwayne Casey (+250), Billy Donovan (+500), Steve Clifford (+500), and Chauncey Billups (+1000) round of the top five NBA coaches on the hot seat.

Check out the chart below for the list of next head coach to be fired odds from BetOnline.