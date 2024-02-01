NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Draft: Will The Draft Expand To Two Nights?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
2023 nba draft group shot (1)

The NBA announced a major change to the 2024 NBA Draft. Will the draft expand to two nights?

2024 NBA Draft Moves To Two-Night Format

The 2024 NBA Draft will expand to a tw0-night format. The first round will be on Wednesday, June 26, and the second round on Thursday, June 27.

The first round will be held inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, while the second round will occur at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

ABC and ESPN will air the first round, while ESPN will broadcast the second round. Fans can watch both rounds on the ESPN app. Coverage begins both nights at 8 p.m. ET.

NBA Releases Statement On New NBA Draft Format

Joe Dumars, an executive vice president and head of Basketball Operations, explained the league’s decision to move the draft to two nights.

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round,” said Dumars. “Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”

The draft has become one of the league’s most-watched programs all season. The 2023 NBA Draft was the NBA’s most-watched draft of all time across networks.

The decision to expand the draft into multiple nights has greatly benefited the NFL. In 2010, the NFL moved to a three-day draft: first round on Thursday, rounds two and three on Friday, and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

The NBA will look for similar success in their new two-night format.

Topics  
NBA Draft NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Spurs Summer League Tickets for Victor Wembanyama’s Debut Were 149% More Expensive Than 2022 Regular Season

2024 Panini Rising Stars: Date, Time, And Participants

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  53min
NBA News and Rumors
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge Set For 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2024
NBA News and Rumors
ESPN analyst Doc Rivers
Report: Doc Rivers Finalizing Deal To Become Bucks Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 24 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Team USA watches the American flag raised during the national anthem
USA Basketball Announces Player Pool For 2024 Olympics: Complete List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin
Bucks Fire Adrian Griffin After 43 Games: Who Will Become Next Head Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
joel embiid scores 70 (1)
NBA Fans Watch Joel Embiid Score 70 points, Set Philadelphia 76ers’ Single-Game Scoring Record, Debate New Rule Affecting MVP Candidacy
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
Downtrodden Detroit Pistons Execute Mid-Season NBA Trade With Washington Wizards, Jettison Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, Picks For 2 Stretch Big Men
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top