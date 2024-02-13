Victor Wembanyama on Monday night accomplished a feat not experienced in the NBA since 1990.
The San Antonio Spurs’ rookie registered 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks, leading the last-place Spurs to a 122-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Spurs (11-43). The Raptors fell to 19-35.
Wembanyama, who connected on 10 of 14 shots, became the fourth first-year player since 1973-74 to record a triple-double that included blocks. Former Spurs icon David Robinson was the last to do it 34 years ago.
X (Twitter) users reacted to the 20-year-old Wembanyama collecting his second triple-double of the season and adding five assists and two steals in 29 minutes. …
Victor Wembanyama gets a triple-double with his 10th BLOCK of the game 😤
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024
Joining elite company, the history-making rookie collected the NBA’s first triple-double, with blocks, since ex-Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela collected 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2021 …
Victor Wembanyama becomes the fifth player (8th instance) to record 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ BLK, and 5+ AST in a game, joining:
Hakeem Olajuwon – 4x
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ralph Sampson, David Robinson – 1x
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 13, 2024
After Wembanyama rebounded his own miss, the defenders fundamentally followed the rookie’s eyes – and the Raptors paid for it …
Wemby sneaks the no-look pass after collecting his own miss!
Raptors-Spurs | Live on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/lJvREFdXQ5
— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024
Double the pleasure …
Victor Wembanyama REJECTS Scottie Barnes twice 😳
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024
Wembanyama did not rest on his first-half laurels …
Victor Wembanyama at halftime. LOL.
— Project Spurs (@projectspurs) February 13, 2024
“Love to see it” an announcer said after Wembanyama went up strong for an athletic dunk …
JAB STEP.
DRIBBLE.
POSTER. 😤 https://t.co/i4SVsP5cvL
— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024
Spurs point guard Tre Jones, who dished out 10 helpers, made his own mark Monday night …
Congrats Tre on 1,000 career assists! 👏
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024
Final score: Spurs 122, Raptors 99 …
BIG W in the North 😤@FrostBank | #sponsored
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024
After becoming the first rookie to execute a triple-double in under 30 minutes of game time, Wembanyama reached out to the patient Spurs’ fans en route to the locker room: “Thanks for sticking with us” …
a message from @wemby 🎥
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024