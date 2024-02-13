Victor Wembanyama on Monday night accomplished a feat not experienced in the NBA since 1990.

The San Antonio Spurs’ rookie registered 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks, leading the last-place Spurs to a 122-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Spurs (11-43). The Raptors fell to 19-35.

Wembanyama, who connected on 10 of 14 shots, became the fourth first-year player since 1973-74 to record a triple-double that included blocks. Former Spurs icon David Robinson was the last to do it 34 years ago.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the 20-year-old Wembanyama collecting his second triple-double of the season and adding five assists and two steals in 29 minutes. …

Victor Wembanyama gets a triple-double with his 10th BLOCK of the game 😤pic.twitter.com/O7WeFgj6G5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

Joining elite company, the history-making rookie collected the NBA’s first triple-double, with blocks, since ex-Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela collected 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2021 …

Victor Wembanyama becomes the fifth player (8th instance) to record 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ BLK, and 5+ AST in a game, joining: Hakeem Olajuwon – 4x

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ralph Sampson, David Robinson – 1x pic.twitter.com/Eae3eJCLXk — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 13, 2024

After Wembanyama rebounded his own miss, the defenders fundamentally followed the rookie’s eyes – and the Raptors paid for it …

Wemby sneaks the no-look pass after collecting his own miss! Raptors-Spurs | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/lJvREFdXQ5 pic.twitter.com/FSUAEOoj1U — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024

Double the pleasure …

Victor Wembanyama REJECTS Scottie Barnes twice 😳pic.twitter.com/MLQxnkMizV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

Wembanyama did not rest on his first-half laurels …

Victor Wembanyama at halftime. LOL. pic.twitter.com/hXYXQwHq9l — Project Spurs (@projectspurs) February 13, 2024

“Love to see it” an announcer said after Wembanyama went up strong for an athletic dunk …

Spurs point guard Tre Jones, who dished out 10 helpers, made his own mark Monday night …

Congrats Tre on 1,000 career assists! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pMbHxbf0lv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024

Final score: Spurs 122, Raptors 99 …

After becoming the first rookie to execute a triple-double in under 30 minutes of game time, Wembanyama reached out to the patient Spurs’ fans en route to the locker room: “Thanks for sticking with us” …