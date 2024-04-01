2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Standings Heading Into April’s Games

The 2024 NBA Playoff Picture is heating up. As the calendar turns to April, teams have less than 10 games to make one final push to improve their playoff seeding. Below, we examine the 2024 NBA Playoff Picture in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Western Conference

Earned it through work ⚡ Thunder clinches 12th postseason appearance since 2010, second most in the NBA #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/UkiEpcDtvj — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 1, 2024

With their win over the Knicks on Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder have moved into the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The win also clinched the Thunder’s first playoff berth (non-Play-In Tournament) since 2019-2020.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are still jockeying for the No. 1 seed in the West.

If the season ended today, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors would face off in the Play-In Tournament. A win-or-go-home game featuring LeBron James and Stephen Curry is must-see-TV.

Western Conference Standings

Oklahoma City Thunder – 52-22* Denver Nuggets – 52-23* Minnesota Timberwolves – 51-23 Los Angeles Clippers – 47-27 Dallas Mavericks – 45-29 New Orleans Pelicans – 45-29

Play-In Tournament

7. Sacramento Kings – 43-31

8. Phoenix Suns – 43-31

9. Los Angeles Lakers – 42-33

10. Golden State Warriors – 40-34

Still In Playoff Contention

11. Houston Rockets – 38-36

Eliminated From Playoff Contention

12. Utah Jazz – 29-46

13. Memphis Grizzlies – 24-50

14. Portland Trail Blazers – 19-55

15. San Antonio Spurs – 18-57

* Clinched Playoff Berth

2024 NBA Playoff Picture: Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics are in cruise control in the East, with an 11-game lead over the Bucks for the No. 1 seed. The road to the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference will run through Boston.

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely be the No. 2 seed. However, seeds No. 3-8 are still up for grabs, with only five games separating the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Barring an epic collapse, the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will likely face off in the Play-In Tournament.

Eastern Conference Standings

Boston Celtics – 58-16* Milwaukee Bucks – 47-27 Cleveland Cavaliers – 45-30 New York Knicks – 44-30 Orlando Magic – 43-31 Indiana Pacers – 42-33

Play-In Tournament

7. Miami Heat – 41-33

8. Philadelphia 76ers – 40-35

9. Chicago Bulls – 36-39

10. Atlanta Hawks – 34-40

Still In Playoff Contention

11. Brooklyn Nets – 29-46

Eliminated From Playoff Contention

12. Toronto Raptors – 23-51

13. Charlotte Hornets – 18-56

14 . Washington Wizards – 14-61

15. Detroit Pistons – 13-61

* Clinched Playoff Berth

Note: Standings heading into games on April 1.