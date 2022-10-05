The New England Patriots will wear their throwback ‘Pat Patriot’ jerseys for the first time in a decade this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

New England will aim to bounce back from consecutive defeats against the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers this Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Reds are here. pic.twitter.com/J7JltI6Dh6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2022

The uniform includes a white helmet with New England’s mascot Pat The Patriot on the side, along with a special edition red jersey with blue and white stripes on the shoulder panels.

Bill Belichick’s quarterback situation is unclear ahead of the weekend clash with Mac Jones carrying an ankle sprain and Brian Hoyer expected to be ruled out through concussion, paving the way for rookie Bailey Zappe to lead the Patriots out against Detroit.

The Patriots are +350 to reach the playoffs this season in NFL betting, but will need the help of Jones as soon as possible to make it through to the postseason alongside key wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.

The 24-year-old did not feature in the promotional video posted by the team’s official Twitter page, leading many to speculate that this guarantees Zappe’s starting spot for week five.