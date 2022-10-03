Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe shines on NFL debut vs Packers

New England Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe held his own in a dramatic overtime battle with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening.

Despite a narrow 27-24 loss in Wisconsin, Patriots rookie Zappe refused to shy away from the moment and became the first rookie QB to throw a touchdown pass in the 2022 NFL season.

Mac Jones was ruled out of Sunday’s clash with an ankle injury earlier this week and following a concussion to second-choice QB Brian Hoyer inside the first quarter, Zappe was handed the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL draft earlier this year with the 137th pick and played the majority of his college career at Houston Baptist.

Zappe was not heavily recruited out of high school and his only scholarship offer came from Houston, but the youngster’s grit and determination is what earned him a roster spot in the world’s most elite football league.

Completing 10/15 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown pass and zero interceptions including a sensational overtime duel with one of the greatest QBs of all time in Aaron Rodgers isn’t a bad way to mark your league debut.

As the game began to wind down into crunch time, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted to punt on 4th and 5 from the Packers 46-yard line in overtime which proved fatal for the visitors.

Zappe is the first player to ever make his NFL debut as a visitor at Lambeau Field and throw a touchdown pass in the same game, which opened in 1957.

Bailey Zappe on making his NFL debut, and how his teammates helped him stay calm under pressure 🗣️@baileyzappe04 pic.twitter.com/cx2TKeckm1 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 3, 2022

If Jones and Hoyer remain out for next weekend’s showdown with the Detroit Lions, Patriots fans can be encouraged by the prospect of Bailey Zappe making his first start for the team which is now 1-3 to begin the season.

