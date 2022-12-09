New Iowa QB Cade McNamara Calls Michigan Disorganized and Says 40% of Players in Portal are There for NIL Deals

New Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara has just signed for his new team after three years at Michigan. He led the Wolverines to the CFP last season before being usurped at his position by JJ McCarthyt this season. In a recent interview, McNamara said that he thought a ‘ton’ of players were in the NCAA transfer portal seeking more money from NIL deals. He eventually put the figure at around 40 percent of players. He also spoke about NIL collectives around the country, saying while college football teams like Iowa and teams like Nebraska were very organized in that sense, Michigan were much less so.

In Cade McNamara’s recent appearance on “The Room” podcast with Jordan Palmer and Kyle Allen he spoke of the transfer portal and NIL deals. McNamara was asked how many players he thought were in the portal seeking more money with better NIL deals.

Transfer portal reason codes: ▪️Player not happy w/ role

▪️New staff wants players that fit new scheme

◾️Player wants to play for a more competitive program

▪️Staff wants to upgrade talent

▪️Player looking to play up a level

🆕 Player seeking better NIL opportunity — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) December 5, 2022

“I guarantee you a ton,” McNamara said. “Like 40%, I think would do that. Now that I’m committed, like, I’m recruiting, basically. So I’m talking to dudes who are like, ‘Oh yeah, like my teammate’ — I’m talking to a guy who’s a second-stringer, and he’s out because he’s been screwed over like the last couple years but then the starter in front of him just put his name in the portal and it’s like, ‘Well, what are you doing? You’re supposed to be happy.’

“And then these guys are just like testing out, ‘Oh, what does the NIL package look like at anywhere else? If you’re going to guarantee me a start over at who knows where, then, oh, I’ll just take that opportunity.’ What I think is tough is this is creating such a gap between the big Power 5 versus the rest of the country.”

McNamara critical of Michigan NIL collective

McNamara also spoke on NIL collectives. NIL collectives are institutions formed to benefit student athletes at each individual school. Usually, alums will donate funds to the collective in order to provide better NIL opportunities to the student-athletes at their school.

When speaking about Michigan collectives, McNamara was quite critical.

“Thinking about Michigan, it’s like, OK, they have the biggest alumni in the country,” McNamara said. “Why wouldn’t their players be making more than everyone else? That’s just what’s kind of crazy with all this stuff is because you’d be surprised that some of these schools like Nebraska, like some schools that you wouldn’t think have it all dialed in like that, they do.

How Iowa Swarm collective helps Hawkeyes land transfers like Cade McNamara https://t.co/wVJVSTMvIK — The Gazette (@gazettedotcom) December 2, 2022

“Schools like Nebraska, I know Iowa – Iowa has a great collective and it’s these groups that really, it’s like guaranteeing guys a certain amount of money extra just for being on the team. And that could be anyone, like a walk-on, anyone can get that half of the collective. And then there’s schools like Michigan who have really not much organized at all.”