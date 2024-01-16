In his inaugural press conference as the University of Washington’s new head football coach, Jedd Fisch articulated a clear vision for his tenure, reflecting on how his extensive coaching career led him to this prestigious position. Fisch, known for his recent success in turning around the University of Arizona’s football program, brings a wealth of experience and ambition to the Huskies.

Fisch: “Washington Can Win National Championships”

Jedd Fisch’s first press conference as head coach of UW showed the ambition the new Huskies head coach has. In it, he emphasized his career-long pursuit of coaching excellence.

“Now, as I went through the ranks, and each move that I made was made really for one reason: to get to a place that can win a national championship,” Fisch said. His career choices have seemingly always been driven by the potential to achieve the highest level of success in football.

Jedd Fisch has moved through the ranks, with every move made to get to a place where he can win a championship. That brings him to @UW_Football. #PurpleReign x @CoachJeddFisch pic.twitter.com/mwDJHmyiXb — Washington on BTN (@WashingtonOnBTN) January 16, 2024

Underlining the competitive nature of college football, Fisch acknowledged the challenges inherent in achieving top-tier success. “All 130 colleges in Division I football can’t, all 64/68 now Power Five teams can’t,” he stated. This recognition of the elite nature of championship-winning teams sets the stage for his ambitious goals at UW.

Fisch’s decision to join the Huskies was influenced by the team’s potential to reach these heights. “So, was it on my list? In terms of a list of schools, I don’t have a list of schools. But there was never a list of teams. It’s, is there an opportunity to win a national championship? And then, if you do, can you do it again? And if you can, that’s an opportunity that you can’t say no to,” he explained.

Fisch Brings NFL Experience to College

With his $7.75 million annual salary, Huskies fans will be hoping the new coach can deliver. However, in Kalen DeBoer, he has big shoes to fill.

The new coach’s clear vision and strategic approach, bodes well for the future of Huskies football. His track record includes not only collegiate success but also significant NFL experience, adding a multi-dimensional aspect to his coaching capabilities.

As UW embarks on a new era under Fisch’s leadership, fans and players alike are filled with anticipation for the potential transformation of their beloved team into a national championship contender. Fisch’s first press conference as the head coach of the Washington Huskies sets a confident and ambitious tone for the seasons to come.