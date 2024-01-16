College Football

New UW Coach Jedd Fisch Talks About How Coaching Career Led to Huskies Job in First Press Conference

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
jedd fisch

In his inaugural press conference as the University of Washington’s new head football coach, Jedd Fisch articulated a clear vision for his tenure, reflecting on how his extensive coaching career led him to this prestigious position. Fisch, known for his recent success in turning around the University of Arizona’s football program, brings a wealth of experience and ambition to the Huskies.

Fisch: “Washington Can Win National Championships”

Jedd Fisch’s first press conference as head coach of UW showed the ambition the new Huskies head coach has. In it, he emphasized his career-long pursuit of coaching excellence.

“Now, as I went through the ranks, and each move that I made was made really for one reason: to get to a place that can win a national championship,” Fisch said. His career choices have seemingly always been driven by the potential to achieve the highest level of success in football.

Underlining the competitive nature of college football, Fisch acknowledged the challenges inherent in achieving top-tier success. “All 130 colleges in Division I football can’t, all 64/68 now Power Five teams can’t,” he stated. This recognition of the elite nature of championship-winning teams sets the stage for his ambitious goals at UW.

Fisch’s decision to join the Huskies was influenced by the team’s potential to reach these heights. “So, was it on my list? In terms of a list of schools, I don’t have a list of schools. But there was never a list of teams. It’s, is there an opportunity to win a national championship? And then, if you do, can you do it again? And if you can, that’s an opportunity that you can’t say no to,” he explained.

Fisch Brings NFL Experience to College

With his $7.75 million annual salary, Huskies fans will be hoping the new coach can deliver. However, in Kalen DeBoer, he has big shoes to fill.

The new coach’s clear vision and strategic approach, bodes well for the future of Huskies football. His track record includes not only collegiate success but also significant NFL experience, adding a multi-dimensional aspect to his coaching capabilities.

As UW embarks on a new era under Fisch’s leadership, fans and players alike are filled with anticipation for the potential transformation of their beloved team into a national championship contender. Fisch’s first press conference as the head coach of the Washington Huskies sets a confident and ambitious tone for the seasons to come.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Washington Huskies
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
ea sports college football 24

EA Sports College Football 2024 Release Date Announced

Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football
kalen deboer 2
How Alabama’s Hire of Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban Affects National Championship Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 12 2024
College Football
alex atkins 2
Florida State Football Program Punished by NCAA for NIL Violations
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 12 2024
College Football
kalen deboer 2
Kalen DeBoer Cancels Radio Show Appearance in Seattle: Is The Washington Coach Heading to Alabama to Replace Nick Saban?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 12 2024
College Football
dabo swinney 3
WATCH: Alabama Fans Chant “Anyone But Dabo” As Hunt for Nick Saban’s Replacement Continues
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 11 2024
College Football
Dan Lanning
What is Dan Lanning’s Buyout if Alabama Looks to Hire Oregon Head Coach?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 11 2024
College Football
ric flair vs. paul finebaum
Ric Flair Says ESPN College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum Should be Fired After Michigan Win National Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top