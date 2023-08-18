Paris St-German star Neymar will be taking his talents to Saudi Arabia after reportedly agreeing to join Al Hilal. Neymar will receive €160 million or $175 million USD over two seasons in Saudi Arabia but his still also comes with a few interesting perks.

Neymar has completed his move to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal has reported agreed to pay the $98 million transfer fee for the Brazilian soccer player. The deal was too sweet for Neymar not to agree at the age of 31.

Not only will Neymar receive extra perks but he is guaranteed $300 million and up to $400 million based on his commercial deals with the club.

Neymar Al-Hilal Contract Perks

Since Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world, Neymar becomes the biggest signing for the Saudi Pro League. While he was already one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, Neymar will receive a few extra perks for moving to Saudi Arabia.

While playing in the Middle East, Neymar will have a private plane at his disposal. He will also receive a mansion that is already filled with staff upon his arrival. The Saudi property will have 25 rooms and a swimming pool.

The luxuries don’t stop there.

Neymar’s contract incentives also include a $87,844 bonus for every Al-Hilal win.

With over 212 million followers on Instagram, Neymar will also receive $500,000 for every social media post or story promoting the Saudi Arabia League.

The country is even willing to break some laws for the Brazilian soccer player. As part of his deal, Neymar will be allowed to live with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi even though they aren’t married, which is against the law in the country.

Check out all of Neymar’s Al-Hilal contract perks below.

Private plane at his disposal

Huge mansion with staff

$87,344 bonus for every Al-Hilal win

$500,000 for every social media post or story promoting Saudi Arabia

Will be allowed to live with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi even though they aren’t married (which is against the law in Saudi Arabia)

