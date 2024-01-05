NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 18 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Texans (-1.5)

The entire NFL.com staff picked the Houston Texans to win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday. “The last time these teams clashed was all the way back in Week 2, when the Colts prevailed 31-20,” Brooke wrote. “The Week 18 versions of these clubs are completely different, as Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans stated earlier this week. C.J. Stroud has proven to be one of the more consistent quarterbacks this season with a 21:5 TD-to-INT ratio, which leads all qualified QBs, per NFL Research. “That consistency could be in jeopardy against a Colts D that pressured Stroud a season-high 25 times in their last outing. Not to mention, Stroud is 2-4 with just four pass TDs in road games. “In my eyes, though, the Texans are the better team right now with a top-five run defense that should keep the Jonathan Taylor-led Colts’ rushing attack at bay and an opportunistic pass defense — albeit, a banged-up one — that could make Gardner Minshew pay if he’s not careful. Texans win. They’re in!” Brooke’s pick is Texans, 24-22. Dan also has Houston winning 25-22.

Other NFL Week 18 expert picks are on the main page.

Bears (+3)

Moreover, Ali and Gennaro are the only NFL.com staff members predicting the Chicago Bears will upset the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “Matt Eberflus can downplay the significance of Sunday’s showdown with the Packers all he wants, but this game has franchise-altering implications — for both squads,” Ali wrote.

“Think I’m being hyperbolic? Just look at the NFC North-winning Lions, who found themselves in a similar situation at the end of last season.

“Their victory at Lambeau Field in Week 18 — the Lions’ fifth win over their final six games and first at Green Bay since 2018 — eliminated the Packers from playoff contention and propelled Detroit to a historic 2023 campaign. Fast-forward 12 months.

“The Bears enter Sunday’s contest having won four of their previous five games, seeking their first victory at Lambeau since 2015, with an opportunity to end the Packers’ season.

“By beating Green Bay, the Bears would earn their third straight W within the division (after starting 0-9 under Eberflus) and further validate the growing optimism that their current head coach and quarterback are the right individuals to lead the franchise going forward.

“A win for the Packers would bring its own level of validation, of course, with a postseason berth proving the front office was right about Jordan Love and the vision for the organization’s future. … I think the Bears’ secondary — with the benefit of a vastly improved pass rush — makes the difference this weekend. Second time’s the charm?

Ali’s final score is 24-20, Bears.

However, Tom has Green Bay winning 27-21.

Bills (-2.5)

Brooke is the only one picking the Miami Dolphins at home over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 for Sunday Night Football. Will these two AFC East teams meet again in the playoffs? Gennaro feels the Bills have greater momentum going into the postseason.

“Every NFL campaign is a war of attrition. And as we head into the 272nd and final game of the 2023 regular season — a de facto AFC East title bout — one team is losing the battle,” he wrote.

“While Buffalo encountered a vicious injury bug in October — losing critical pieces on all three levels of the defense — the Bills weathered the storm and now seem like they’ve come out on the other side.

“Yeah, star QB Josh Allen’s a little banged up, but by and large, this feels like the healthiest Buffalo has been since September. The same cannot be said about Miami. The team’s two star edge rushers — Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips — are on injured reserve.

“The offensive line has been a MASH unit all season. And Wednesday’s injury report was a depressingly star-studded list. Long story short, the Dolphins are limping into the playoffs, while the Bills are surging down the stretch with a four-game win streak in tow.”

Brooke’s final score is 28-24, Dolphins.

Gennaro’s pick is Bills, 28-23.

For all of the Week 18 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Feel free to view the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.