NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 8 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

NFL.com staff editors and analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. ET matchups in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins.

Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Lastly, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders.

Dolphins (-9)

The entire panel picked the Miami Dolphins to win at home against the New England Patriots in Week 8. “The Patriots are coming off their best performance of the season, a home win over the Bills in which Mac Jones looked like a competent NFL quarterback,” Brooke wrote.

“Can he build on that success against another division foe Sunday? It’s possible against a Dolphins defense that ranks 27th in scoring. But even so, I don’t expect the Pats to keep up with Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert and the ‘Blur Brothers.’

“Miami’s two losses have come against teams with winning records and on the road (Bills in Week 4 and Eagles this past Sunday). The Patriots are well below .500, and the game will be played in South Beach — a winning recipe for Mike McDaniel’s group.

“Plus, Tua is 5-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. The only other quarterback with as many wins vs. Belichick? Hall of Famer Warren Moon (5-1).”

Brooke’s pick is Dolphins, 30-20.

Steelers (+2.5)

Furthermore, Gennaro and Tom are picking the Pittsburgh Steelers at home to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday. Ali, Brooke, and Dan are riding with Jacksonville.

“Finishing with fewer total yards than the other guys is not exactly a proven path to success, but the Steelers are making it work — they’re the fifth team in NFL history to post a winning record through their first six games in a season despite being outgained in every contest,” Tom wrote.

“I tried to talk myself out of backing Kenny Pickett over Trevor Lawrence. In the end, I think the Steelers will give Lawrence just enough trouble — and the Jags’ 31st-ranked pass defense will give Pickett just enough breathing room — to tip things in Pittsburgh’s favor at home.”

Tom has the Steelers winning 22-10.

Eagles (-7)

Additionally, the entire panel predicts the Philadelphia Eagles will prevail against the Washington Commanders. “This isn’t the same Eagles team the Commanders nearly upset at the beginning of October,” Ali wrote.

“In fact, since giving up 34 points in that Week 4 overtime thriller, Philly ranks second overall in total defense (245.7) and tied for sixth in points allowed (17 ppg). Sean Desai’s unit has also been among the league’s best in sacking quarterbacks and limiting first downs.

“Fortunately for the Commanders, their strengths include protecting Sam Howell and moving the chains. Kidding, of course. Washington has allowed more sacks than any team in the league and just went 1-for-15 on third down against the Giants. Oh, the Eagles’ offense is pretty good, too.”

Ali’s final score is 30-18, Eagles. Dan has the Eagles winning 26-18.

For all of the Week 8 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 8 expert picks are on the main page.