NFL.com NFL Wild Card 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s 2024 NFL Wild Card Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com 2024 NFL Wild Card Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three wild card matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET this Monday night.

Texans (+2)

Tom and Ali are the only NFL.com staff members predicting the Houston Texans will win at home over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Cleveland has won 10 straight games over AFC South opponents. However, the Browns are also 2-7 against the spread in their last nine meetings with Houston. “It’s pretty easy to imagine Joe Flacco airing it out with Amari Cooper in Houston (again), steadying Cleveland with veteran savvy while the Texans falter against the Browns’ D. But it’s just as easy to picture C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans rising to the occasion,” Tom wrote. “Stroud, who missed Houston’s Week 16 loss to Cleveland due to a concussion, is better than any quarterback the Browns have faced since Flacco-mania really took off in Northeast Ohio, starting with a narrow home victory over the Jags and a compromised Trevor Lawrence in Week 14. “I could be wrong, but I don’t get the sense that playoff jitters will be a problem for Ryans’ crew. To me, this is a bit of a toss-up, so I’m defaulting to the star QB at home. Tom’s pick is Texans, 24-21. Gennaro has Cleveland winning 24-19.

Cowboys (-7)

Furthermore, the entire NFL.com panel picked the Dallas Cowboys to win at home over the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. “The Packers have won six of eight — including three in a row — thanks to Jordan Love’s second-half resurgence,” Ali wrote.

“Interception issues that plagued him during the fall have all but disappeared, with the first-year starter leading all passers in TD-to-INT ratio (18:1), yards (2,150) and total EPA since Week 11. … Whether Love can sustain his excellent level of play against Dallas’ man-heavy defense will be the deciding factor on Sunday.

“Will we see the guy who sports 19 TD passes (with just one pick) against man looks this season? Or the guy who owns the league’s worst CPOE (-8.3%) against the coverage (min. 250 dropbacks, per NGS)?

“My guess is that Cowboys DC (and scorching-hot HC candidate) Dan Quinn will break tendencies enough to keep Love guessing, while ultimately leaning on a ferocious pass rush and opportunistic secondary to do what Dallas does best: hunt. … The Cowboys advance, but not in the blowout fashion they’ve gotten used to at AT&T Stadium.”

Ali’s final score is 27-20, Dallas.

Dan also has the Cowboys winning 29-20.

Eagles (-3)

Ali is the only one who is riding with the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles this Monday night. Though, Dan still believes the Bucs are capable of covering the 3-point spread.

“I know it’s the playoffs, but this has the feel of a consolation game. The Eagles last looked like contenders in November. They are stumbling into the postseason,” Dan wrote.

“Yet, there is still so much to like, at least on paper, which is why I continue to pick them. And this could be the right draw for Nick Sirianni’s collapsing crew. That might sound odd at first, considering Tampa Bay has won five of its last six games.

“But let’s not overlook that the Buccaneers were soundly defeated at home by the mediocre Saints two weeks ago and failed to score a touchdown last week in a division-clinching 9-0 win over the Panthers, who finished with the worst record in the league.

“Philadelphia’s vulnerability against the pass is no secret, but will a banged-up Baker Mayfield be able to take advantage? I’m not saying he will, but I wouldn’t rule it out — and the Eagles have injury concerns of their own.

Ali’s final score is 21-20, Bucs.

Dan’s pick is Eagles, 22-20.

