NFL.com NFL Divisional Round 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three playoff matchups of the NFL Playoffs are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s 2024 NFL Divisional Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com 2024 NFL Divisional Round Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three divisional round matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Lastly, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Ravens (-9.5)

The entire NFL.com panel has the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. Houston is 2-11 in its last 13 games played against the Ravens. The Texans are also winless in their past seven matchups with Baltimore on the road. “Maybe C.J. Stroud is on the type of heater that makes some of the conventional wisdom/metrics obsolete. I’m one more Texans win away from feeling confident we’ve reached that place, and maybe I’ll be late to the party,” Dan wrote. “For now, though, I’ll say the phenom will meet his match in Baltimore. The Ravens’ defense ranked first in completion percentage, pass yards per attempt, pass TD-to-INT ratio and passer rating allowed on deep passes during the regular season, per Next Gen Stats. “But that’s only slightly better than the Browns’ marks in those categories, and Stroud just obliterated them. The bigger difference is Houston will be on the road on Saturday and its defense will be lining up across from the likely league MVP instead of on-his-last-legs Joe Flacco. “After three weeks of rest, Lamar Jackson outduels his young counterpart and slays the Divisional Round demons that have haunted him for years.” Dan’s pick is Ravens, 26-20. Ali also has Baltimore winning 24-20.

49ers (-9.5)

Moreover, the entire NFL.com panel also picked the San Francisco 49ers to win at home over the Green Bay Packers this Saturday night. “What Jordan Love and the Packers did last week — knocking off the overconfident Cowboys with a near-50-burger in Dallas — was shocking,” Brooke wrote.

“But can they do it again? I believe the offense will put up its fair share of points, even against a defense as good as San Francisco’s. Love, who leads the NFL in a number of passing categories since Week 11, is on a hot streak. So is Aaron Jones. And Love’s group of young pass catchers has really come into its own.

“All that said, Green Bay’s defense feels outmatched. Kyle Shanahan has an experienced, loaded offense that ranked in the top four in scoring, total, passing and rushing offense during the regular season. With the extra week off, the 49ers will be fresh and out to prove they won’t be the latest contender to fold under pressure.”

Brooke’s final score is 30-22, Niners.

Tom has San Francisco winning 30-20 as well.

Chiefs (+2.5)

Tom is the only one who is predicting the Buffalo Bills to win at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Since this is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first-ever road playoff game, Gennaro had to disagree with Tom’s prediction.

“Fewer games means fewer narratives, inherently promising one subplot will be repeated so frequently this week that your eyes might just roll out of their sockets,” Gennaro wrote.

“So be careful out there, but … DID YOU HEAR THAT THIS IS PATRICK MAHOMES’ FIRST TRUE ROAD PLAYOFF GAME?!?! It’s true. I checked. (By stepping outside and cupping a hand to my downwind ear.) Yes, the Bills have home-field advantage.

“But the Chiefs have the better defense, the healthier roster and two extra days of rest. Not to mention, Kansas City’s much-maligned offense just enjoyed its most prolific, balanced effort since October.

“Oh, and I’m thinking that maniacal competitor in the No. 15 jersey is slightly motivated by the underdog label and still a bit aggrieved over the ending to last month’s home loss to Buffalo.”

Tom’s final score is 24-22, Bills.

Gennaro’s pick is Chiefs, 24-21.

For all of the 2024 NFL Divisional Round picks, go to NFL.com. More 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks and predictions are on the main page.