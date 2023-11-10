NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr have released their NFL Week 10 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the NFL.com staff’s NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

NFL.com NFL Week 10 Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL.com staff editors and analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. ET matchups in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens.

Next, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Finally, the Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Ravens (-6.5)

All five NFL.com analysts on the panel predict the Baltimore Ravens will win at home over the Cleveland Browns. According to noteworthy betting trends, Cleveland is 4-12 straight up in its last 16 games against Baltimore. The Browns are also 2-13 SU in their last 15 road games versus the Ravens.

“Since these teams met in Week 4, the Browns have proven themselves to be partially elite: The defense is nearly dominant enough to win games on its own, but the offense feels like a replacement-level unit — at best — with Deshaun Watson guaranteed only to be better than Dorian Thompson-Robinson was in Round 1 of this matchup,” Tom wrote.

“The Ravens, meanwhile, are looking like a complete juggernaut. Sure, Cleveland could connect on enough plays to steal one in Baltimore, but give me the powerhouse defensive team that also has a QB operating at an MVP level.”

Tom’s pick is Ravens, 21-14.

Other NFL Week 10 expert picks are on the main page.

49ers (-3)

Furthermore, the entire NFL.com panel also has the San Francisco 49ers winning on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. San Francisco is 5-0 ATS in its past five games versus Jacksonville. The Niners are also 4-1 SU in their previous five matchups with the Jags.

“The Jaguars have not lost since September, while the 49ers last won a game on Oct. 8. I’m banking on a course correction here. The bye came at a good time for San Francisco, which needed to get healthy and give Brock Purdy a chance to reset,” Dan wrote.

“Jacksonville clearly has the ability to win this game and make a loud statement about where it belongs in the pecking order, but I’m inclined to believe Kyle Shanahan will have his team ready to bounce back. The Niners are my Super Bowl pick, after all.”

Dan has the 49ers winning 24-20.

Buccaneers (-1)

Ali, Gennaro, and Tom are picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win at home against the Tennessee Titans. Brooke and Dan are riding with the Titans. For a few interesting betting trends, Tennessee is 8-1 SU in its last nine matchups with Tampa Bay. The Bucs are 0-7 SU in their past seven meetings versus AFC opponents as well.

“Last week, we asked Will Levis to do it again, and he did. OK, he didn’t throw four touchdown passes like we saw in his dynamic debut, but the rookie still showcased enticing arm talent and off-platform ability in a short-week road trip to Pittsburgh,” Gennaro added.

“So, why am I essentially asking him to do it again? Well, Tampa Bay just got flambéed by a rookie quarterback in Houston. Back in the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium, Todd Bowles’ struggling defense has to be prideful enough to avoid getting noogied by another newbie. Right?”

Gennaro’s final score is 10-17, Bucs.

Additionally, Ali has Tampa Bay winning 20-17.

For all of the Week 10 picks, go to NFL.com. More NFL Week 10 expert picks are on the main page. Feel free to view the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.